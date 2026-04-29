Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Noémie Heuland, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays 18th Annual Americas Select Conference in London on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:45 a.m. BST (4:45 a.m. EDT) and will be webcast live. The webcast will be accessible at Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com.

This event is conducted in compliance with Regulation FD. Senior management may use the content made available for this presentation during subsequent meetings with analysts and investors.

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Contacts:

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Shivani Kak

Head of Investor Relations

Investor Relations

+1.212.553.0298

shivani.kak@moodys.com

Michael Adler

Managing Director

Corporate Communications

+1.212.553.4667

michael.adler@moodys.com