

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tools and outdoor solutions provider Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK), while reporting weak first-quarter profit but higher net sales, on Wednesday lifted fiscal 2026 earnings forecast on a reported basis. Meanwhile, the firm maintained adjusted earnings view for the year.



In pre-market activity, the shares were trading at $79.10, up 0.96 percent.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.15 to $5.35 per share, higher than previous estimate of $3.15 to $4.35 per share. The revision in outlook reflects the expected gain on the sale of CAM now that the transaction has closed. The new outlook represents year-over-year growth of 79 percent at the midpoint of the range.



The company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $4.90 to $5.70, representing year-over-year growth of 13 percent at the midpoint of range.



In the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $59.6 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $90.4 million or $0.60 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $122.2 million or $0.80 per share for the period, compared to $0.75 a year ago.



EBITDA margin was 7.1 percent, a decrease of 180 basis points from last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.2 percent, a decrease of 50 basis points.



The company's net sales for the period rose 2.7 percent to $3.846 billion from $3.744 billion last year. Higher price and currency were partially offset by lower volume, which was primarily due to retail softness in North America.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News