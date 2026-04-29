

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $238.25 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $254.66 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $1.334 billion from $1.374 billion last year.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $238.25 Mln. vs. $254.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.334 Bln vs. $1.374 Bln last year.



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