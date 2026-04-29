After finishing approximately USD $850,000 worth of methane measurement work for 849 wells between October 2025 and April 2026, Zefiro is set to realize approximately USD $450,000 in additional revenue from post-plugging readings to be done under the same contract.

For this methane monitoring work, Zefiro realized approximately double the profit margin that it ordinarily earns from its plug-and-abandonment work. As Zefiro scales the methane monitoring component of its business, this is expected to enhance the Company's profit margins at a macro level.

As part of the process of taking these measurements, Zefiro utilized its proprietary and patent-pending wellhead containment solution which helps to ensure accurate readings.

By further establishing its capabilities for measuring emissions, Zefiro is optimally positioning itself to continue originating carbon offsets, for which it is a requirement to have robust, high-integrity readings of gas being emitted from a given well.

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (CBOE CA: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed all pre-plugging methane quantification readings for its Methane Emissions Reduction Program ("MERP") contract in West Virginia, administered by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection ("WVDEP").

This contract was initially announced in July 2025, and from October 2025 through April 2026 Zefiro completed readings for a total of 849 wells, several of which were challenging to access on account of being situated in the rugged and mountainous terrains of West Virginia.

In total, approximately USD $850,000 in revenue was generated from these efforts, with approximately USD $450,000 in additional revenue to be realized from post-plugging readings to be done by Zefiro after the highest-leaking wells are plugged.

Notably, Zefiro realized a profit margin from this work that is approximately double the profit margin typically generated from plug-and-abandonment ("P&A") projects. This can be attributed to the work being less labor-intensive with no requirement for heavy machinery, plus lower fuel expenses (primarily from ground transportation), and fewer situational variables which could incur unexpected costs (e.g., effects of inclement weather).

Additionally, as part of this project, Zefiro was able to utilize its proprietary wellhead containment solution to expedite readings and improve their overall quality. This mechanism, which was developed in-house and has a pending U.S. patent application, helps to stabilize the environment immediately surrounding the wellhead to ensure a reliable and high-accuracy reading of emissions coming from the wellbore.

This proven use case of the wellhead containment solution helps to further strengthen Zefiro's portfolio of intellectual property, after recently announcing the very first revenues generated from a patented downthole casing expansion tool for which Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. holds the exclusive U.S. patent license.

Zefiro Well Abandonment Technicians are Pictured Taking Readings from a Well Located in West Virginia as Part of this MERP Project

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"Adding methane monitoring to Zefiro's repertoire has proven to be a game-changer for several strategic reasons that are conducive to long-term growth for the Company", said Luke Plants, Zefiro's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. "Besides giving us the ability to earn revenue during our slower months in the winter season, it is also very scalable. We've spent this time training several of our crew members on how to take these measurements, which means that we can rapidly take on a greater volume of methane monitoring work going forward."

Mr. Plants continued, "Perhaps most importantly, this work has proven to drive approximately double the profit margin we would earn from P&A contracts. This is key because as we take on more methane monitoring work, Zefiro's entire margin profile will transform as a result of having a greater amount of high-margin emissions measuring project revenue on the books. This is a major part of how we plan to continue delivering improved value to our shareholders, and we are excited to keep building out this part of Zefiro's business model."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a U.S. environmental services company focused on strategically addressing methane emissions. Its fully integrated core operations include plugging oil/gas wells and measuring methane leaks. In 2025, Zefiro became the first-ever project developer to sell carbon credits originated under the ACR's orphan well methodology. Zefiro is also leveraging its team's expertise to develop a portfolio of proprietary environmental technologies, which can be commercialized at a global scale. For more information about Zefiro, please visit our website at https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Successful completion of future work as described in the press release ;as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294866

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.