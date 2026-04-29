Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) ("Allied" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has applied to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") as a Tier 1 mining issuer.

Roy Bonnell, CEO of Allied, stated: "We believe that a TSX Venture listing will provide us with improved access to capital markets as we focus on generating shareholder value by unlocking the potential of the Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project. We look forward to enhancing our capital markets profile by increasing our investor relations efforts and achieving our strategic objectives."

The listing application is subject to review by the TSX-V and satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

The Company also hereby announces the grant of 2,500,000 stock options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $2.32 per common share expiring after five years and 1,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, all vesting immediately pursuant to its omnibus equity incentive plan. The Options and RSUs are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Allied Critical Metals

Allied Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: ACM) (OTCQB: ACMIF) (FSE: 0VJ0) is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the expansion and revitalisation of its 100%-owned, past-producing Borralha Tungsten Project and Vila Verde Tungsten Project in northern Portugal. Tungsten is listed as a critical metal by the United States, the EU, and NATO due to its irreplaceable role in defence, engineering, energy, manufacturing, and advanced technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Roy Bonnell"

Roy Bonnell

CEO and Director

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Please also visit our website at www.alliedcritical.com

Also visit us at:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-critical-metals-inc/

X: https://x.com/@alliedcritical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlliedCriticalMetals

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedcriticalmetals

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" ("FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's application to list its shares on the TSX-V, the anticipated benefits of a TSX-V listing, and the Company's investor relations efforts and strategic objectives. Such FLI is identified by, among other things, words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "aims", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "potential", "target", "opportunity", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar terminology, as well as statements regarding outcomes that "will", "should" or "would" occur. Such FLI should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance thereon. FLI is based on certain assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, that the Company's application to list on the TSX-V may not be approved, that the Company may not satisfy applicable listing requirements, and those other risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, all as filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully review those risk factors, which are expressly incorporated by reference into this cautionary note. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294811

Source: Allied Critical Metals Inc.