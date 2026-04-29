

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $205.28 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $148.38 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tradeweb Markets Inc reported adjusted earnings of $255.13 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.2% to $617.76 million from $509.67 million last year.



Tradeweb Markets Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $205.28 Mln. vs. $148.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $617.76 Mln vs. $509.67 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News