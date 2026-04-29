In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC)- up 23% at $6.05 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 20% at $21.08 Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) - up 19% at $269.72 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) - up 18% at $684.51 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - up 18% at $273.45 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) - up 18% at $28.48 Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) - up 14% at $29.10 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) - up 12% at $1,135.90 MasterBeef Group (MB) - up 11% at $7.17 Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - up 10% at $240.00

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) - down 20% at $34.84 O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) - down 18% at $8.39 Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (HBNB) - down 15% at $5.63 Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - down 14% at $9.15 Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) - down 11% at $7.25 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) - down 10% at $73.32 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) - down 7% at $7.02 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) - down 7% at $3.21 iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 7% at $2.72 Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - down 6% at $32.10

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX