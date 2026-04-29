OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC) - up 23% at $6.05
- Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - up 20% at $21.08
- Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) - up 19% at $269.72
- Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) - up 18% at $684.51
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) - up 18% at $273.45
- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) - up 18% at $28.48
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) - up 14% at $29.10
- Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) - up 12% at $1,135.90
- MasterBeef Group (MB) - up 11% at $7.17
- Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - up 10% at $240.00
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) - down 20% at $34.84
- O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) - down 18% at $8.39
- Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (HBNB) - down 15% at $5.63
- Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - down 14% at $9.15
- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) - down 11% at $7.25
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) - down 10% at $73.32
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) - down 7% at $7.02
- Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) - down 7% at $3.21
- iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 7% at $2.72
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - down 6% at $32.10
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News