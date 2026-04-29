

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Redeia Corporación, S.A. (RE21.F) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR140.3 million. This compares with EUR137.8 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to EUR429.8 million from EUR404.5 million last year.



Redeia Corporación, S.A. earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: EUR140.3 Mln. vs. EUR137.8 Mln. last year. -Revenue: EUR429.8 Mln vs. EUR404.5 Mln last year.



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