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WKN: A2P2HK | ISIN: FR0013505062 | Ticker-Symbol: TNM2
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 15:13
0,112 Euro
+5,08 % +0,005
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VANTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VANTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1040,10816:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 15:34 Uhr
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Vantiva 2025 Universal Registration Document Now Available

Press Release

Vantiva 2025 Universal Registration Document Now Available

Paris (France) - April 29, 2026 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, informs that its 2025 Universal Registration Document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel) has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 29, 2026.

It has been prepared in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and includes the annual financial report, the corporate governance report of the Board of Directors, the sustainability report, the statutory auditors' reports and details of their fees.

The French version of the Universal Registration Document is available on the Group's website https://www.vantiva.com/fr/relations-investisseurs/informations-reglementees, and at its corporate head office: 10 Boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France.

It is also available on the website of the AMF (http://www.amf-france.org).

An English version of the Universal Registration Document (free translation of the French version filed with the AMF) is also available on the company's website at the address above.

###

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 1% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Investor Relations Image 7 for Vantiva
investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

Attachment

  • Vantiva - 2026-04-29 Presse Release Availability URD 2025

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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