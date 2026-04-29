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WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.04.26 | 16:13
2,190 US-Dollar
+0,92 % +0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
136 Leser
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FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Expands Public Sector and Education Procurement Access Through Multiple Government Contract Vehicles - OMNIA, Equalis, NASA SEWP and Multiple State Contracts

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc., a multiple patent holder and pioneer in secure software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and cybersecurity solutions, today announced expanded availability of its solutions across multiple government and education procurement contract vehicles, simplifying purchasing for public sector organizations nationwide.

  • FatPipe's solutions are currently available through several state-level education contracts through partners or directly. These contracts enable K-12 and higher education institutions to procure FatPipe's technology through pre-approved purchasing agreements, significantly reducing procurement hurdles and timelines.

  • FatPipe is accessible through the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) contract, a widely used federal government acquisition vehicle that provides streamlined access to advanced technology solutions for federal agencies and authorized users.

  • FatPipe is also available through the Equalis Group cooperative purchasing program in partnership with TD SYNNEX, further expanding access for public sector and education customers seeking flexible and efficient procurement options.

"We are making it easier for government and education customers to access our secure SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions while accelerating deployment timelines by expanding our presence across leading contract vehicles," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe.

FatPipe's single-stack platform integrates SD-WAN, network security, and centralized management, enabling public sector organizations to improve network reliability, enhance cybersecurity posture, and support mission-critical operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact
+1 801.683-5656 x 1140
Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-expands-public-sector-and-education-procurement-access-th-1162017

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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