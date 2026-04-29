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WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
3,840 Euro
+1,32 % +0,050
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8103,92018:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
42 Leser
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Apranga Group interim report for 3 months 2026

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 80.7 million in Q1 2026 and was by 9.3% higher than in 2025.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 0.6 million in 3 months 2026, while Apranga Group had the profit of EUR 0.4 million in the same period of 2025.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 6.4 million in 3 months 2026, while it amounted to EUR 5.9 million in corresponding period of 2025.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 3 months 2026, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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