Nordecon: Audited annual report 2025 and profit allocation proposal

The council of Nordecon AS approved on 29 April 2026 the consolidated audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2025. The council decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders.

The net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company for the 2025 financial year amounts to -4,605 thousand euros. The retained profit of previous periods amounts to 4,746 thousand euros. To cover the net loss of the 2025 financial year on the account of the retained profit of the previous periods. To leave the retained profit of previous periods undistributed and not pay dividends to the shareholders. To not make any appropriations to the legal reserve or other reserves provided for by the law or the articles of association.

The annual report that contains auditor's report and profit allocation proposal for 2025 is attached to this announcement and made available on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange's web page www.nasdaqbaltic.com and Nordecon's web page www.nordecon.com.

Compared to the preliminary financial results disclosed in the quarterly report published on 5 February 2026, a correction has been introduced in the audited annual report for 2025 in connection with a legal dispute involving the Group's subsidiary SweNCN AB. On 17 March 2026, SweNCN AB and Nordecon AS entered into a settlement agreement with the customer, pursuant to which SweNCN AB shall pay the customer 70.33 million Swedish krona (approximately 6.5 million euros). Based on additional information obtained after the reporting date, management, in agreement with the auditor, revised its assessment and concluded that the obligation arising from the legal dispute already existed as of 31 December 2025. Consequently, the settlement has been treated in the annual report as an adjusting post-reporting date event and has been recognised in the 2025 financial statements as other operating expenses and as a provision in the amount of 6,044 thousand euros. The settlement amount has been discounted, considering the timing of the settlement payments and the time value of money. The amount will be settled under a long-term payment schedule and does not give rise to liquidity issues for the Group. As a result of the correction, the Group's operating profit and net result decreased by 6,044 thousand euros, and provisions recognised in the statement of financial position increased by 2,738 thousand euros in short-term provisions and by 3,306 thousand euros in long-term provisions.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2025 was 208 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close 430 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com