Nordecon: Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Nordecon AS (registry code 10099962, address Toompuiestee 35, 10149 Tallinn) annual general meeting of shareholders was held on 22 May 2026 at 10.00 a.m. in the conference centre of Nordic Hotel Forum, room Vega (Viru Square 3, 10111 Tallinn).

The shareholders of Nordecon AS made the following decisions according to the proposed agenda:

Agenda item No. 1. Approval of the Company's annual report for 2025 and proposal for the allocation of profit

RESOLUTION No. 1

To approve the Company's consolidated annual report for the 2025 financial year as submitted by the management board.

RESOLUTION No. 2

To distribute the profit of the Company as follows: the net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company for the 2025 financial year amounts to -4,605 thousand euros. The retained profit of previous periods amounts to 4,746 thousand euros. To cover the net loss of the 2025 financial year on the account of the retained profit of the previous periods. To leave the retained profit of previous periods undistributed and not pay dividends to the shareholders. To not make any appropriations to the legal reserve or other reserves provided for by the law or the articles of association.

Agenda item No. 2. Election of auditor for the financial years 2026-2028 and deciding on the remuneration of the auditor

RESOLUTION No. 3

To elect Aktsiaselts PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of the Company for the financial years 2026-2028 and to pay for the services according to the agreement.

Agenda item No. 3. Approval of a gender balance goal in the Company's governing bodies

RESOLUTION No. 4

Pursuant to § 1356 (1) and (2) of the Securities Market Act, to set the following gender balance goal for the Company:

4.1. At least 40 per cent of the members of the Company's supervisory board shall be of the underrepresented gender;

4.2. To maintain the gender balance already achieved on the Company's management board, i.e. 1/3, 1/4 or 2/5 of the members shall be of the underrepresented gender.

At the annual general meeting of shareholders 17,982,721 ordinary shares entitled to vote were represented, i.e. 55.54% of total ordinary shares outstanding.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2025 was 208 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 450 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com