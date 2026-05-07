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WKN: A0JM3V | ISIN: EE3100039496 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
07.05.26 | 13:42
0,609 Euro
+4,28 % +0,025
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDECON AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDECON AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5780,64013:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2026 07:06 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordecon: 2026 first quarter consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Construction market: The war in the Middle East and the resulting sharp rise in energy prices in the first quarter of the year have caused the previously optimistic economic growth forecast to be revised downwards. Growth for this year is projected at 2.1-2.5%, with the construction sector expected to grow by 2% in constant prices. The construction sector is not expected to grow significantly; rather, stabilisation will continue. Although rapidly rising input prices are putting strong pressure on profitability, the risk is mitigated to some extent by the construction price index included in public contracts.
Revenue: Nordecon's revenue for the first quarter increased by 32% compared to the same period last year. The Buildings and Infrastructure segments accounted for 86% and 14% of the group's total revenue, respectively. Revenue from the Buildings segment grew by 22%, while revenue from the Infrastructure segment increased by more than 2.5 times. Given the size of the group's order book and its breakdown between the segments, revenue growth was in line with expectations.
Profitability: Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the group's profitability improved. The overall gross margin was 5.6%, with profit coming from the Buildings segment. The loss from the Infrastructure segment, which was due to seasonal factors, decreased year on year.
Order book: Compared to 31 March 2025, the group's order book increased by 31%. The order book of the Buildings segment grew significantly, driven by contracts secured by the public buildings subsegment, which account for 74% of the total. Growth in the Infrastructure segment's order book was more modest. Based on the size of the order book and the general outlook for the economy and construction market, the group's management team forecasts growth in business volumes for 2026.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'00031 March 202631 December 2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents2,8595,266
Other financial assets1,1111,088
Trade and other receivables36,73046,348
Prepayments3,6503,274
Inventories43,03926,022
Total current assets87,38981,998
Non-current assets
Other investments7777
Other financial assets2,1101,810
Trade and other receivables10,24810,142
Investment property3,8145,517
Property, plant and equipment13,37412,234
Intangible assets14,93114,922
Total non-current assets44,55444,702
TOTAL ASSETS131,943126,700
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings12,07512,049
Trade payables51,52249,569
Other payables10,8029,971
Deferred income12,22615,249
Provisions8653,863
Total current liabilities87,49090,701
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings13,8085,708
Trade payables1,4771,605
Other payables3,3050
Provisions2,5655,730
Total non-current liabilities21,15513,043
TOTAL LIABILITIES108,645103,744
EQUITY
Share capital14,37914,379
Own (treasury) shares(660)(660)
Share premium635635
Statutory capital reserve2,5542,554
Translation reserve4,6034,522
Retained earnings243141
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent21,75421,571
Non-controlling interests1,5441,385
TOTAL EQUITY23,29822,956
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY131,943126,700


Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€'000 Q1 2026Q1 20252025
Revenue 52,00339,355208,281
Cost of sales (49,065)(37,553)(194,746)
Gross profit 2,9381,80213,535
Marketing and distribution expenses (76)(83)(433)
Administrative expenses (1,747)(1,546)(6,814)
Other operating income 1752154
Other operating expenses (13)(34)(6,835)
Operating profit (loss) 1,119191(393)
Finance income 111145499
Finance costs (969)(739)(3,464)
Net finance costs (858)(594)(2,965)
Profit (loss) before tax 261(403)(3,358)
Income tax expense 00(141)
Profit (loss) for the period 261(403)(3,499)
Other comprehensive income (expense)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 81(96)488
Total other comprehensive income (expense) 81(96)488
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSE) 342(499)(3,011)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
- Owners of the parent 102(616)(4,605)
- Non-controlling interests 1592131,106
Profit (loss) for the period 261(403)(3,499)
Comprehensive income (expense) attributable to:
- Owners of the parent 183(712)(4,117)
- Non-controlling interests 1592131,106
Comprehensive income (expense) for the period 342(499)(3,011)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent:
Basic earnings per share9.98.711.19.8
Change against the comparative period, %14.6%(21.8)%0.5%5.4%

Compared to the same period in 2025, the group's nominal labour productivity remained stable. However, its nominal labour cost efficiency improved due to an increase in revenue and a decrease in staff costs over the past four quarters.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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