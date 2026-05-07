Nordecon: 2026 first quarter consolidated interim report (unaudited)

Construction market: The war in the Middle East and the resulting sharp rise in energy prices in the first quarter of the year have caused the previously optimistic economic growth forecast to be revised downwards. Growth for this year is projected at 2.1-2.5%, with the construction sector expected to grow by 2% in constant prices. The construction sector is not expected to grow significantly; rather, stabilisation will continue. Although rapidly rising input prices are putting strong pressure on profitability, the risk is mitigated to some extent by the construction price index included in public contracts.

Revenue: Nordecon's revenue for the first quarter increased by 32% compared to the same period last year. The Buildings and Infrastructure segments accounted for 86% and 14% of the group's total revenue, respectively. Revenue from the Buildings segment grew by 22%, while revenue from the Infrastructure segment increased by more than 2.5 times. Given the size of the group's order book and its breakdown between the segments, revenue growth was in line with expectations.

Profitability: Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the group's profitability improved. The overall gross margin was 5.6%, with profit coming from the Buildings segment. The loss from the Infrastructure segment, which was due to seasonal factors, decreased year on year.

Order book: Compared to 31 March 2025, the group's order book increased by 31%. The order book of the Buildings segment grew significantly, driven by contracts secured by the public buildings subsegment, which account for 74% of the total. Growth in the Infrastructure segment's order book was more modest. Based on the size of the order book and the general outlook for the economy and construction market, the group's management team forecasts growth in business volumes for 2026.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'000 31 March 2026 31 December 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,859 5,266 Other financial assets 1,111 1,088 Trade and other receivables 36,730 46,348 Prepayments 3,650 3,274 Inventories 43,039 26,022 Total current assets 87,389 81,998 Non-current assets Other investments 77 77 Other financial assets 2,110 1,810 Trade and other receivables 10,248 10,142 Investment property 3,814 5,517 Property, plant and equipment 13,374 12,234 Intangible assets 14,931 14,922 Total non-current assets 44,554 44,702 TOTAL ASSETS 131,943 126,700 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 12,075 12,049 Trade payables 51,522 49,569 Other payables 10,802 9,971 Deferred income 12,226 15,249 Provisions 865 3,863 Total current liabilities 87,490 90,701 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 13,808 5,708 Trade payables 1,477 1,605 Other payables 3,305 0 Provisions 2,565 5,730 Total non-current liabilities 21,155 13,043 TOTAL LIABILITIES 108,645 103,744 EQUITY Share capital 14,379 14,379 Own (treasury) shares (660) (660) Share premium 635 635 Statutory capital reserve 2,554 2,554 Translation reserve 4,603 4,522 Retained earnings 243 141 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 21,754 21,571 Non-controlling interests 1,544 1,385 TOTAL EQUITY 23,298 22,956 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 131,943 126,700



Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€'000 Q1 2026 Q1 2025 2025 Revenue 52,003 39,355 208,281 Cost of sales (49,065) (37,553) (194,746) Gross profit 2,938 1,802 13,535 Marketing and distribution expenses (76) (83) (433) Administrative expenses (1,747) (1,546) (6,814) Other operating income 17 52 154 Other operating expenses (13) (34) (6,835) Operating profit (loss) 1,119 191 (393) Finance income 111 145 499 Finance costs (969) (739) (3,464) Net finance costs (858) (594) (2,965) Profit (loss) before tax 261 (403) (3,358) Income tax expense 0 0 (141) Profit (loss) for the period 261 (403) (3,499) Other comprehensive income (expense)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 81 (96) 488 Total other comprehensive income (expense) 81 (96) 488 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSE) 342 (499) (3,011) Profit (loss) attributable to: - Owners of the parent 102 (616) (4,605) - Non-controlling interests 159 213 1,106 Profit (loss) for the period 261 (403) (3,499) Comprehensive income (expense) attributable to: - Owners of the parent 183 (712) (4,117) - Non-controlling interests 159 213 1,106 Comprehensive income (expense) for the period 342 (499) (3,011) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share 9.9 8.7 11.1 9.8 Change against the comparative period, % 14.6% (21.8)% 0.5% 5.4%

Compared to the same period in 2025, the group's nominal labour productivity remained stable. However, its nominal labour cost efficiency improved due to an increase in revenue and a decrease in staff costs over the past four quarters.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com