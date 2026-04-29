Sogeclair: Consolidated Turnover For Q1 2026 At €39,6m (-4.6%)

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR Q1 2026 AT €39,6M (-4.6%)

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES (*) AT €41.4M (-0.4%)

Blagnac, France, April 29th, 2026, after Market close.

SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, publishes its turnover for the 1st quarter 2026 (ending on March 31st, 2026).

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

(*) At Constant Exchange rates: currency fluctuations over the period represent € -1.7M vs €+0.9M in 2025.

Turnover for Q1 2026 remained broadly stable at €41.4M (-0.4%) at constant exchange rates but declined by -4.6% due to currency effects. The Group reported turnover of €39.6M.

Consolidated turnover for Q1 2026 (IFRS)

By sector of activity:

While business volumes are broadly in line with 2025 levels, the dollar effect has had a significant impact, primarily on the Commercial Aviation and Business Aviation sectors. Commercial Aviation (36.2% of turnover) is down slightly by -3.3%, while Business Aviation (33.7% of turnover) is down by -1.3%.

Rail and Defense (Solutions) activities in 2026 are down, mainly due to a delay in public sector orders and an unfavorable base effect.

The automotive sector (-12.2% to 7.0% of turnover) is suffering from the crisis in the industry.

By geographical area: The performance shown below is based on the geographical location of the Group's subsidiaries and not on the location of its customers.

By Location

SUBSIDIARIES

(€M) Q1 2026 turnover Q1 2025 turnover Weight in Q1 2026 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 27.2 28.3 68.7% -3.6% Europe (except France) 1.9 2.2 4.8% -13.3% America 9.2 9.7 23.3% -4.2% Asia-Pacific 1.2 1.4 3.1% -12.1% Rest of the world 0.0 0.0 0.1% -3.4% Total 39.6 41.5 100% -4.6%

The decline in turnover observed across all geographical regions reflects a national and international economic slowdown, characterized by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

France, which accounts for 69% of Group turnover, managed to limit its decline (-3.6%).

The America region (23.3% of Group turnover) fell by 4.2%, impacted by currency effects. At constant exchange rates, business grew in both the Engineering and Solutions business units.

The Europe region (4.8% of turnover) and the Asia-Pacific region (3.1% of Group turnover) saw a sharp decline, linked in particular to an unfavorable base effect (growth of around 30% each in Q1 2025).

By BU:

Business Unit Q1 2026

turnover

(€M) Weight in Q1 2026 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) Engineering



At constant exchange rates and perimeter 21.1

21.7 53.2%

52.4% +1.4%

+4.4% Solutions



At constant exchange rates and perimeter 18.6

19.7 46.8%

47.6% -10.5%

-5.2%

Differences are due to rounding.

ACTIVITIES

Engineering BU, successful diversification strategy

The Engineering BU continues to grow, with turnover up +1.4% (up +4.4% at constant exchange rates) despite an unfavorable base effect (up +10% in Q1 2025). The diversification of activities initiated in 2025 has enabled the BU to maintain its revenue despite a slight decline in its core sector, Business Aviation, which has been affected by unfavorable currency movements. The Defense and Commercial Aviation sectors have shown resilience so far this year.

Solutions BU, hit by currency effects and global economic instability

The Solutions BU is down by -10.5% (-5.2% at constant exchange rates), impacted by an unfavorable currency effect as well as a lag in order intake, and accounts for 46.8% of Group turnover.

Equipments are down by -4.0%, affected by the unfavorable currency effect (+4.7% at constant exchange rates). The two main production sites (thermoplastics and cabin interiors) are up at constant exchange rates, benefiting from a strong position with their customers.

Simulation activities fell sharply by -18.7%. In a wait-and-see climate (Mid-Terms in the US, a difficult economic and geopolitical context, etc.), most of the public sector clients have postponed their decision-making schedules, particularly in the Rail sector. Similarly, the crisis affecting the Automotive sector is impacting activities.

PERSPECTIVES

Although facing a highly complex global environment, the Group remains confident about its turnover growth while keeping a close eye on profitability.

Following a year in 2025 dedicated to strengthening industrial capacity and improving margins, 2026 will be marked by the optimization of commercial processes to enable greater selectivity in business and strengthened customer relationships.

Nevertheless, the Group is maintaining its growth in business volume with its TOP 3 clients (Airbus, Bombardier, Dassault) while continuing its defense diversification initiatives.

NEXT ANNOUCEMENT: turnover for Q2 2026, on July 22nd, 2026, Market close.

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA - Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +33(0)6 75 95 12 20