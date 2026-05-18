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WKN: 938914 | ISIN: NL0000235190 | Ticker-Symbol: AIR
Xetra
18.05.26 | 17:35
170,46 Euro
-1,29 % -2,22
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIRBUS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIRBUS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,00170,2418:37
170,04170,2818:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
145 Leser
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Sogeclair Considers A Divestment Of Its Engineering Activities Dedicated To Airbus

SOGECLAIR CONSIDERS A DIVESTMENT
OF ITS ENGINEERING ACTIVITIES DEDICATED TO AIRBUS

Blagnac, France, May 18, 2026 after Market close ,In a context of increasing consolidation in the aeronautical engineering market, SOGECLAIR, a supplier of innovative solutions for safer and more efficient mobility, announces that it is considering a divestment of its engineering activities dedicated to Airbus.

This contemplated operation reflects the Group's ambition to support long-term growth and sustained operational excellence, while ensuring continuity of the activities concerned.

It would build on SOGECLAIR's longstanding expertise and align its strategy to develop high value-added engineering solutions across the product lifecycle, while pursuing diversification into sectors such as defense and business aviation. Should a transaction be completed, Airbus would remain among SOGECLAIR's top five customers, notably through its industrial thermoplastics activities, including wing access panels.

Any potential transaction would remain subject to regulatory approvals, and the applicable information and consultation process with employee representative bodies.

ABOUT SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.
SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA - Bloomberg SOG.FP)
Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01
Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +33(0)6 75 95 12 20


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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