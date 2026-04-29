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WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 18:04
90,42 Euro
-1,08 % -0,99
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
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BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,2490,3918:05
90,2190,4218:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 17:46 Uhr
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Ageas and BNP Paribas S.A.: Transparency notification

Regulated information


Ageas and BNP Paribas S.A.: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BNP Paribas S.A. has notified Ageas on 29 April 2026 that, on 28 April 2026, its interest has exceeded the legal threshold of 20% of the shares issued by Ageas. Its current shareholding stands at 24.15%.

Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement
See annex 1a

Date on which the threshold is crossed
28 April 2026

Threshold that is crossed (in %)
20%

Denominator
213,938,280

Notified details
See annex 1 b

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders

Additional information
This transparency notification is intended to declare that BNP Paribas S.A., on a consolidated basis, and BNP Paribas Cardif S.A., on a standalone basis, have crossed the 20% threshold upwards. This transparency notification is made in connection with the transactions announced by BNP Paribas S.A. and Ageas on December 8, 2025.

The 3,473,271 shares (1.62%) in the capital of Ageas held by BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV are pledged to the benefit of holders of the "CASHES" (bonds exchangeable for Ageas shares) as security for BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV's obligation to deliver such shares to holders of CASHES upon the exercise of their right of exchange against Ageas shares pursuant to the terms and conditions of such instruments. The voting rights associated with these Ageas shares are suspended.

In accordance with Article 10, §4 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, voting rights held in trading books are not taken into account in this transparency notification.

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

Ageas is a Belgian rooted listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up a significant part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 55,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 19.6 billion in 2025.

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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