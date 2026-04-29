Revenue: €2.6 million for the 2025 financial year, compared with €1.8 million in 2024

Operating expenses: €4.8 million, compared with €18.3 million in 2024

Creation of InVimmune, the Group's first subsidiary in in vivo cell therapy, and execution of several partnership agreements during the financial year

Regulatory News:

Valerio Therapeutics (FR0010095596 ALVIO), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of technology platforms dedicated to the targeted delivery of innovative therapies (the "Company"), today announces the publication of its annual results and annual financial report for the 2025 financial year, [available on its website under the "Financial Information" section], and outlines the key pillars of its strategic roadmap.

"2025 was a year of profound transformation for Valerio Therapeutics. We clarified our strategic direction, strengthened our scientific foundations and continued to validate our technology platforms. The Company's strategy is built around three pillars: internal programs, partnerships/licensing, and the creation of subsidiaries. Our first subsidiary, InVimmune, represents an important milestone and opens up highly attractive opportunities in indications with significant unmet medical needs. At the same time, we continue to strengthen our teams and reinforce our expertise in order to accelerate the development of our technology platforms and pipeline. We believe that our talents, together with the network of experts surrounding Valerio, will enable the Company to achieve its objectives," said Julien Miara, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Strategic refocusing

Following the structural transformation of its operating model initiated in 2025, aimed at refocusing its activities in order to concentrate its resources on preclinical opportunities with strong value-creation and partnership potential, the Company now focuses its efforts on the development of its proprietary V-Body and integrated chemistry platforms, which form the foundation of its next phase of growth.

This strategic refocusing has translated into concrete progress: Valerio Therapeutics has continued to strengthen the scientific and technological foundations of its platform portfolio, while generating encouraging preclinical results supporting the potential of its targeted delivery approach. The Company is thereby building a differentiated position in the field of extrahepatic oligonucleotide delivery and continuing to advance internal programs in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs.

As part of the structuring and scalability of its model, Valerio Therapeutics reached an important milestone with the creation of InVimmune, the Company's first subsidiary, focused on in vivo cell therapy. This initiative marks a new step in Valerio's ambition to organize its future growth around targeted therapeutic opportunities and to maximize the value of its platforms, both through internal development and partnership options.

Strengthening of the financial position

At the same time, the Company continued to strengthen its financial profile in 2025. Through a combination of restructuring measures, increased cost discipline and the continued support of its reference shareholders, Valerio Therapeutics improved its financial flexibility and consolidated the foundations needed to execute its strategy.

In June 2025, the Company finalized an agreement allowing it to extend the maturity of its bank debt and to reduce or reschedule its payables with its main suppliers.

The Company's financial visibility is also supported by revenues from existing partnerships, as well as ongoing discussions aimed at entering into new value-creating agreements.

Partnerships and operational structure

Partnerships are a central pillar of Valerio Therapeutics' model. During the financial year, the Company entered into several collaboration and research agreements, validating the attractiveness of its technology platforms and the relevance of its scientific approach.

Building on this momentum, Valerio anticipates sustained growth in its partnership activities in 2026, with the aim of generating new revenues, increasing its visibility and supporting the deployment of its development ambitions.

Recent operational progress also illustrates this new phase of development. The Company's relocation to its new offices and laboratories within the PSCC in Villejuif strengthens its operational activities and its anchoring within a leading scientific ecosystem, and provides an additional lever to accelerate its research work, develop new collaborations and support the scale-up of its activities.

Financial results

The 2025 financial year was marked by revenue of €2.6 million, compared with €1.8 million for the 2024 financial year. This revenue mainly derived from royalties received under the license agreement, as well as partnership agreements entered into by the Company.

The Group recorded a significant decrease in operating expenses, which amounted to €4.8 million, compared with €18.3 million in the previous financial year.

The Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €1.0 million as of December 31, 2025, compared with €1.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Outlook

With a clarified strategic positioning, validated technology platforms, a growing partnership base, a strengthened organization and a more favorable financial framework, Valerio Therapeutics believes it is well positioned to maintain its momentum in 2026. The Company intends to continue combining scientific innovation, rigorous execution and business development in order to fully unlock the potential of its assets.

In this respect, the Company will focus its efforts on the development of its proprietary V-Body and integrated chemistry platforms, the acceleration of InVimmune's scale-up, and the amplification of its partnership momentum. In parallel, Valerio Therapeutics will continue to rely on rigorous financial discipline and the support of its reference shareholders to support the execution of its strategic roadmap.

About Valerio Therapeutics

Valerio Therapeutics (FR0010095596 ALVIO) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of technology platforms dedicated to the targeted delivery of innovative therapies. The Company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. For more information: [www.valeriotherapeutics.com].

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Valerio Therapeutics and its activities. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Valerio Therapeutics considers reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as they are subject to numerous risks, including those described in the 2025 annual financial report published on April 28, 2026 and available on Valerio Therapeutics' website, as well as changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Valerio Therapeutics operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are not yet known to Valerio Therapeutics or that are not currently considered material by Valerio Therapeutics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Valerio Therapeutics' actual results, financial position, performance or achievements to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Valerio Therapeutics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform themselves of, and comply with, any such local restrictions.

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Contacts:

Valerio Therapeutics

Investor Relations:

[ir@valeriotx.com +33 (0)1 45 58 95 10]