Regulatory News:

Valerio Therapeutics (FR0010095596 ALVIO), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of technology platforms dedicated to the targeted delivery of innovative therapies (the "Company"), today announces the launch of InVimmune, a new company dedicated to developing differentiated in vivo cell therapy approaches with potential applications across oncology, fibrosis, autoimmune diseases and additional indications. InVimmune's first indication is in oncology, addressing an area of high unmet medical need.

"Through InVimmune, we are adding a new strategic pillar to Valerio and expanding the reach of our platform into in vivo cell therapy. Our differentiated approach has the potential to be applied across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, fibrosis and autoimmune diseases, with a first indication in oncology where unmet medical need remains high. We continue to strengthen our team and broaden the network of experts surrounding the Company to accelerate the development of our technologies and pipeline. We believe that the quality of our talent, combined with the exceptional scientific advisors supporting Valerio and InVimmune, provides a strong foundation to execute our strategy and deliver on our ambitions." said Julien Miara, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

InVimmune has been established to extend the reach of Valerio's technology platforms into in vivo cell therapy through a novel immune reprogramming approach. InVimmune will leverage Valerio's proprietary single-domain antibody platform together with targeted-delivery capabilities to develop differentiated programs across multiple therapeutic areas, with an initial focus on oncology.

To support InVimmune's first oncology program, Valerio has established a dedicated Oncology Scientific Advisory Board, chaired by Professor Eric Vivier. The Board also includes Frederick Ramsdell, PhD, 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine laureate and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board at Sonoma Biotherapeutics; Alan Korman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Board Member at BlueSphere Bio; Matteo Iannacone, MD, PhD, Director of the Division of Immunology, Transplantation and Infectious Diseases, Professor of Pathology, and Head of the Dynamics of Immune Responses laboratory at the San Raffaele Scientific Institute and University in Milan; and François Romagné, Former CSO of Innate pharma, Professor of Immunotechnology.

In parallel, Olivier Demaria, PhD, will serve as Chief Scientific Officer of both Valerio and InVimmune and will also sit on InVimmune's Oncology Scientific Advisory Board, ensuring scientific continuity and close alignment across both organizations. Wael Jdey, PhD, will be promoted to Chief Technical Officer of Valerio.

Valerio Therapeutics will provide further updates on InVimmune's development in due course.

Professor Eric Vivier, Chair of the Oncology Scientific Advisory Board, added:

"InVimmune is built around an innovative concept with the potential to open new therapeutic avenues across multiple disease areas. By combining targeted delivery with a differentiated immune reprogramming approach, the company aims to advance novel in vivo cell therapy programs. Its first indication in oncology addresses a setting of high unmet medical need and is supported by a strong scientific foundation

About Valerio Therapeutics

Valerio Therapeutics (FR0010095596 ALVIO) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of technology platforms dedicated to the targeted delivery of innovative therapies. The Company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. For more information: [www.valeriotherapeutics.com].

About InVimmune

InVimmune is a company launched by Valerio Therapeutics to develop differentiated in vivo cell therapy approaches with potential applications across oncology, fibrosis and autoimmune diseases. The company is built around a novel therapeutic concept designed to reprogram the immune response in vivo. InVimmune leverages Valerio's expertise in single-domain antibodies and targeted delivery. Its first indication is in oncology, addressing an area of high unmet medical need, and is supported by a dedicated Oncology Scientific Advisory Board and shared scientific leadership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Valerio Therapeutics and its activities. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Valerio Therapeutics considers reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as they are subject to numerous risks, including those described in the 2025 annual financial report published on April 28, 2026 and available on Valerio Therapeutics' website, as well as changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Valerio Therapeutics operates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are not yet known to Valerio Therapeutics or that are not currently considered material by Valerio Therapeutics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Valerio Therapeutics' actual results, financial position, performance or achievements to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Valerio Therapeutics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform themselves of, and comply with, any such local restrictions.

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