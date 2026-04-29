Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, announced today the filing of its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF the French financial markets regulator) on April 29th, 2026.

An electronic copy of this document is available on the company's website (www.adocia.com) as well as on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). Hard copies are available upon request at the company's headquarters located 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel

the 2025 annual financial report, which includes the 2025 Management Report,

the 2025 Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,

the reports from the statutory auditors and information on their fees,

the description of the share buy-back program.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoXLong, a long-acting peptide platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429934974/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Olivier Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com

Maarc

Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Yasmine Duval

Thomas Rolnik

adocia-actionnaires@maarc.fr

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26