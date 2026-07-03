Adocia retains the global rights to M1Pram and will continue to evaluate the path forward for M1Pram as the type 1 diabetes treatment landscape continues to evolve

Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC, the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announced the expiration of Sanofi's three-year exclusive right to negotiate a partnership agreement for the development of M1Pram1

"Although no GLP-1 therapy is currently approved for type 1 diabetes, the rise of GLP-1 therapies has reshaped the obesity treatment landscape. We will continue to assess the opportunity for M1Pram as new treatments continue to evolve. In the meantime, we are focusing on the development of our metabolic peptide delivery platforms, particularly BioChaperone, the most strategic since it addresses the market's recent interest in co-formulations and multi-dose formulations," said Olivier Soula, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Adocia.

M1Pram is a fixed combination of insulin and amylin analogs aimed at addressing the unmet medical need of obesity in insulin-dependent individuals, in particular people suffering from type 1 diabetes.

In July 2023, Adocia granted Sanofi an exclusive right to negotiate a partnership on M1Pram in return for a payment of €10 million1. Following the expiration of this three-year exclusivity agreement, Adocia retains the global rights to M1Pram.

During the Phase 2a trial, M1Pram demonstrated a significant reduction in body weight (5.56 kg for participants with a BMI2 over 30 kg/m², after 16 weeks) compared to insulin lispro among individuals with type 1 diabetes. While GLP-1 have transformed obesity management, these treatments are currently not approved for this population. Alongside the weight reduction, M1Pram also enabled a 21% reduction in prandial insulin doses while maintaining effective glycemic control, without increasing the risk of hypoglycemia.

Given its current priorities, Adocia decided to put on hold the development of M1Pram. Adocia will continue to evaluate the path forward for M1Pram as the type 1 diabetes treatment landscape continues to evolve.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoXLong, a long-acting peptide platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia, its business and the markets in which Adocia operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, available at www.adocia.com. Those risks include in particular uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, the Company's current financing horizon being limited to the beginning of Q2 2027. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties relating to research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Adocia shares in any country.

1 Press Release, July 5, 2023, ADOCIA Grants Sanofi an Exclusive Right to Negotiate a Partnership on M1Pram for 10 Million Euros and Obtains Commitment from Investors to Provide 10 Million Euros in Financing

2 BMI stands for Body Mass Index, calculated as the mass of a person in Kg, divided by the square of its height in meters

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Contacts:

Adocia



Olivier Soula

CEO



contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com



Maarc



Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Yasmine Duval

Thomas Rolnik

adocia-actionnaires@maarc.fr

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26