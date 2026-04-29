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WKN: A0MWED | ISIN: NL0000888691 | Ticker-Symbol: ADG
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 17:40
35,280 Euro
+1,50 % +0,520
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMG CRITICAL MATERIALS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,02035,08018:37
35,02035,08018:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 18:10 Uhr
149 Leser
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AMG Critical Materials N.V.: AMG Schedule for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

Amsterdam, 29 April 2026 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at approximately 18:00 CEST. AMG will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST / 3:00AM EDT) on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The call-in information is as follows:

Toll-free number: 1-800-830-9649

Alternate (toll) number: 1-213-992-4624

United Kingdom: 44 0800 524 4760

Netherlands: 31 20 795 2687

When prompted for the conference ID, tell the operator AMGQ12026 and you will be directed onto the call. The conference call will be available on the website www.amg-nv.com within twenty-four hours following completion of the call.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite and antimony.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:
AMG Critical Materials N.V.+49 176 1000 73 14
Thomas Swoboda
tswoboda@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking". Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should," and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward looking statement is based.

Attachment

  • Schedule for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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