EQS Voting Rights Announcement: VINCORION SE
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
STAR Capital Partnership LLP, London, United Kingdom ("STAR") made reference to its voting rights notification stating that it held, indirectly through the following subsidiaries
STAR notified us pursuant to section 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) in conjunction with section 37 WpHG as follows:
29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2318310 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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