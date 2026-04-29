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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 21:30
3,360 Euro
-2,89 % -0,100
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,46023:01
3,3603,40021:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 21:34 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chery Group: Elegance Moves the World - LEPAS Joins Global Partners to Accelerate into the Year of Delivery

1

WUHU, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 26 to 28, 2026, LEPAS, the NEV brand under Chery Group, hosted its first Global Partner Conference in Wuhu under the theme "Drive Elegance Together." The event gathered over 500 distributors, strategic partners, and industry representatives from nearly 20 countries and regions, marking a key step as LEPAS transitions from brand launch to the operational rollout of its global network.

Following its European debut at Milano Design Week and its NEV strategy unveiling at Auto China 2026, the conference translated the vision of "Elegance Moves the World" into concrete global action.

Strategy in Action: From Vision to Execution

LEPAS outlined its brand architecture, product portfolio, and global channel roadmap, with L4, L6, and L8-built on the Intelligent LEX Platform-set for phased global rollout, alongside localized market strategies and a replicable business model leveraging Chery Group's supply chain and technology to ensure long-term partner profitability, as emphasized by CEO Zhai Xiaobing.

Strategic Signings: Expanding the Global Network

2

LEPAS signed partnership agreements across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America-including Spain, Italy, Greece, Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Tunisia, South Africa, and Chile-accelerating its global expansion and large-scale market deployment.

Immersive Experience: Bringing Elegance to Life

3

Experiential zones demonstrated "Elegant Technology" in real-world scenarios, including automated parking and remote summon in the VPD area, while AiMOGA robots Mornine and Argos added a human-centered touch; test drives of the LEPAS L8, L6, and L4 further highlighted smooth handling, cabin quietness, and ADAS capabilities powered by the Intelligent LEX Platform.

4

The LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House opened for the first time, offering hands-on activities such as leather crafting, fragrance blending, and coffee-making - extending the brand experience beyond the vehicle.

An evening Garden Gathering combined live music, art, and interactive installations, where technology and lifestyle naturally converged.

Ecosystem Synergy: Entering the Delivery Phase

5

From its debut at Milano Design Week to validation at Auto China 2026 and co-creation in Wuhu, LEPAS has rapidly advanced into a new phase of scaled global delivery, driven by technology and an ecosystem-led approach alongside its partners.

Chery Group
Peiwen Tan
Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com
Website: lepasinternational.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d79e819c-0d7a-430b-96fc-9dd04e3cf02d
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08155d27-8be6-4134-ad14-9fdda3c31cba
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b934034-917a-4cbe-9c84-b1d6f3d29e01
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f225d75e-43ff-4207-9bbb-07f366605e2e
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0038891a-187d-4847-b1de-dfe238fdb338


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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