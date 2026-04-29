

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $17.12 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $30.25 billion, or $2.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 14.2% to $155.66 billion from $181.51 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $17.12 Bln. vs. $30.25 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $2.78 last year. -Revenue: $155.66 Bln vs. $181.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 194.0 B To $ 199.0 B



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