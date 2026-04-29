

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.20 billion, or $9.12 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $8.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $9.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $3.41 billion from $3.06 billion last year.



KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.20 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS: $9.12 vs. $8.16 last year. -Revenue: $3.41 Bln vs. $3.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 9.87 To $ 10.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.575 B To $ 3.755 B



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