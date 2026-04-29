

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $415 million, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $3.50 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $2.44 billion from $2.22 billion last year.



Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $415 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.20 vs. $3.50 last year. -Revenue: $2.44 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.571 B To $ 2.611 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 10.144 B To $ 10.244 B



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