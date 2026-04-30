

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $191 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.854 billion from $1.856 billion last year.



American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $191 Mln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.854 Bln vs. $1.856 Bln last year.



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