

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), on Wednesday, reported an increase in profit for the first quarter, as revenues rose.



Net income jumped to $872.4 million, up from $543.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Earnings per share also climbed to $0.82 from $0.51 per share a year earlier.



Total revenues for the quarter reached $1.01 billion, up from $984.2 million a year ago, growth fueled by increased income from lease financing and sales-type leases.



VICI is currently trading at $28.61, up $0.01 or 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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