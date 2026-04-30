Credissential Inc.: Credissential Announces Shares Consolidation

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Credissential Inc. ("Credissential" or the "Company") (CSE:WHIP)(OTC:IPTNF)(FSE:9YZ) is pleased to announces that, as approved by shareholders at its last annual general and special meeting, the Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding Class A common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Class A common share (each a "Post-Consolidated Common Share") for every 120 pre-consolidated Class A common shares (each a "Pre-Consolidated Common Share") held (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is intended to make the Company more attractive to potential new investors.

The Company's board of directors has approved the Consolidation and set May 5, 2026 as the record date. Trading of the Post-Consolidated Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is expected to commence on or about May 5, 2026. The new CUSIP number will be 22535J304 and the new ISIN number will be CA22535J3047. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.

As of the date hereof, the Company has 154,005,369 Pre-Consolidated Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding shares to approximately 1,283,378 Post-Consolidated Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Registered shareholders holding share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent with instructions for exchanging their Pre-Consolidated Common Share certificates for Post-Consolidated Common Share certificates. Beneficial shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own name will not be required to take any action in connection with the Consolidation.

No fractional shares will be issued under the Consolidation. Fractional shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The exercise price and number of shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of any outstanding convertible securities, including incentive stock options and warrants, will also be adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation ratio.

About Credissential

Credissential is an AI powered financial services software developer, currently focused on the development and commercialization of its flagship products, Credissential Dealerflow, and CoinCMPLY.

For more information about Credissential and other products from Credissential, visit www.credissential.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chief Executive Officer

Head Office

Telephone

Email Colin Frost

191 Ordze Avenue, Sherwood Park, AB T8B 1M6

(604) 917-0375

info@credissential.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking information. When used in this news release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are outside of the Company's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently risky, and the information and plans disclosed therein may not come to fruition as contemplated or at all. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Consolidation and statements regarding statements regarding the future business strategy, plans, or opportunities of the Company following the transaction.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information is available in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Credissential Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/credissential-announces-shares-consolidation-1162770