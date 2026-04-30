

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek SE (NEM0.F, NEM.DE) on Thursday said that its first quarter profit rose 35 percent, helped by good performance by the Build and Design segments. While revenue rose 11 percent from last year, the company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2026.



The company, which offers vertical software and AI services, reported first-quarter net income of 60.4 million euros or 0.52 euros per share, up 34.5 percent from 44.9 million euros or 0.39 euros per share in the year-ago period.



According to Nemetschek, EBITDA for the three months rose 22.0 percent to 98.4 million euros from 80.7 million euros in the same period last year. EBITDA margin climbed to 31.4 percent from last year's 28.5 percent.



Quarterly group revenue came in at 313.1 million euros, up 10.7 percent from 282.8 million euros in the previous year period. On a currency-adjusted basis, the growth was 17 percent.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its earlier-provided fiscal 2026 outlook for currency-adjusted revenue growth in the range of 14 percent to 15 percent. The EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 32 percent and 33 percent.



On the Frankfurt Exchange, NEM0.F ended Wednesday's trading at 11.00 euros, down 2.7 percent.



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