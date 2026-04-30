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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 15:04
4,655 Euro
+1,53 % +0,070
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5954,63009:55
4,6054,64009:48
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 08:18 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today announces that it has published its 2025 Annual Report. The 2025 Annual Report, available in both PDF and XHTML format, is attached to this release and has been made available on the Company's website www.paratus-energy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high -specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--publication-of-the-2025-annual-report,c4342638

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21459/4342638/4069867.xhtml

549300XB7T5BX418QX67-2025-12-31-1-en.xhtml

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21459/4342638/b8cdf81217855a83.pdf

2025 Annual Report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-publication-of-the-2025-annual-report-302758385.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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