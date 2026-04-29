Medallion Financial Corp.: Medallion Bank Reports 2026 First Quarter Results and Declares Series G Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKO, the "Bank"), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2026 First Quarter Highlights

Net income of $13.0 million, compared to $15.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to common shareholder of $10.7 million, compared to $14.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $54.6 million, compared to $52.2 million in the prior year quarter. Total non-interest income of $1.1 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin of 8.39%, compared to 8.35% in the prior year quarter.

Recreation loan originations grew 64% from the prior year quarter to $142.5 million, and the loan portfolio grew 17% to $1.7 billion.

Home Improvement loan originations grew 32% from the prior year quarter to $64.4 million, and the loan portfolio grew less than 1% to $814.9 million.

Strategic partnership loan originations grew 25% from the prior year quarter to $170.0 million.

Total provision for credit losses was $22.1 million, compared to $19.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 3.40% of average loans outstanding, compared to 3.41% in the prior year quarter.

Annualized return on assets and return on equity were 2.03% and 11.93%, respectively, compared to 2.51% and 16.49%, respectively, for the prior year period.

Total assets were $2.6 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 17.4% at March 31, 2026.



Series G Preferred Stock Dividend

On April 28, 2026, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5625 per share on the Bank's Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MBNKO." The dividend is payable on July 1, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

Other Information

Beginning this quarter, the Bank has updated the format of its earnings press release. The Bank's quarterly and annual filings with the FDIC are available in the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in Medallion Bank's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank's website. Medallion Bank's financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.'s results for the same period.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com



MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2026

2025

Interest income Loan interest including fees - 73,828 - 70,617 Investments 1,464 1,217 Total interest income 75,292 71,834 Interest expense 20,737 19,617 Net interest income 54,555 52,217 Provision for credit losses 22,063 19,038 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,492 33,179 Strategic partnership fees 823 685 Other non-interest income 281 996 Total non-interest income 1,104 1,681 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 6,202 5,348 Loan servicing 3,537 3,154 Collection costs 1,909 1,691 Insurance including FDIC assessment 1,073 931 Professional fees 983 610 Information technology 417 322 Depreciation and amortization 592 579 Occupancy and equipment 164 148 Advertising 65 43 Other 612 558 Total non-interest expense 15,554 13,384 Income before income taxes 18,042 21,476 Provision for income taxes 5,037 5,837 Net income - 13,005 - 15,639 Less: Preferred stock dividends 2,336 1,512 Net income attributable to common shareholder - 10,669 - 14,127

MEDALLION BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Assets Cash and federal funds sold - 115,491 - 147,449 - 115,108 Investment securities, available-for-sale 67,934 60,183 60,424 Loans held for sale, at the lower of amortized cost or fair value 10,786 15,144 124,733 Loan receivables, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition cost and fees 2,486,471 2,427,458 2,243,991 Allowance for credit losses (107,025 - (105,519 - (91,807 - Loans, net 2,379,446 2,321,939 2,152,184 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 2,289 2,589 3,174 Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 8,131 8,564 8,543 Deferred tax assets 14,290 14,353 13,860 Accrued interest receivable 19,203 19,265 14,339 Other assets 28,301 25,953 38,598 Total assets - 2,645,871 - 2,615,439 - 2,530,963 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits - 2,128,568 - 2,084,265 - 2,022,828 Short-term borrowings 40,000 50,000 65,000 Accrued interest payable 3,731 3,488 4,557 Income tax payable(1) 11,048 15,229 23,853 Other liabilities 18,109 11,373 22,702 Due to affiliates 958 911 881 Total liabilities 2,202,414 2,165,266 2,139,821 Shareholders' Equity Series E preferred stock 26,303 26,303 26,303 Series F preferred stock - - 42,485 Series G preferred stock 73,126 73,126 - Common stock 1,000 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 77,500 77,500 77,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3,599 - (3,214 - (3,842 - Retained earnings 269,127 275,458 247,696 Total shareholders' equity 443,457 450,173 391,142 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,645,871 - 2,615,439 - 2,530,963

(1) The majority of income tax payable is payable to Medallion Financial Corp, pursuant to a tax sharing agreement.