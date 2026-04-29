Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) ("Medallion" or the "Company"), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

2026 First Quarter Highlights

Total net income attributable to stockholders for the first quarter was $5.0 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $12.0 million, or $0.50 per share, in the prior year quarter. Total net income for the prior year quarter included a $9.4 million gain on equity investments, compared to $0.3 million in the current quarter.

Net interest income grew 5% to $54.1 million from $51.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin ("NIM") on gross loans was 8.00%, compared to 7.94% in the prior year quarter, and NIM on net loans was 8.35%, compared to 8.25% in the prior year quarter.

Loan originations grew 34% to $376.9 million, compared to $281.6 million in the prior year quarter, and included $170.0 million of strategic partnership loan originations in the current quarter, compared to $136.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Credit loss provision was $22.5 million, compared to $22.0 million in the prior year quarter.

The loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, as of March 31, 2026, was $2.618 billion, up 5% from $2.486 billion a year ago.

Net book value per share at March 31, 2026 was $17.10 compared to $16.36 a year ago.

The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

Subsequent to March 31, 2026, the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per share.



Executive Commentary

Andrew Murstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Financial Corp., commented, "Following the strong results we achieved in 2025, Medallion continued that momentum in the first quarter 2026, demonstrating our ability to achieve growth across our lending segments. Loan originations grew 64% year-over-year in our recreation segment and 32% year-over-year in our home improvement segment, reflecting healthy demand and the strength of our platform. We saw year-over-year increases in our total portfolio, which expanded to a record $2.618 billion, net interest income, which increased to $54.1 million, and net book value per share, which grew to $17.10.

We continue to see both strong consumer demand for our loan products and improved credit performance. Credit losses in our recreation segment fell to 4.38% in the quarter compared to 4.67% in the 2025 quarter, while credit losses in our home improvement segment extended their multi-quarter decline. We continue to closely monitor the economic environment while remaining disciplined in our underwriting and focused on appropriate risk-adjusted returns.

As we continue to invest in our platform, we are implementing significant technological change and adding talented employees. This effort is designed to help create sustained loan origination growth in the coming periods. Ultimately, our business and lending model is designed to perform across cycles, and organic growth in high-quality assets will create resilience in varying market conditions.

We delivered one of our strongest loan volume quarters on record, reflecting exceptional demand for our products and the success of our origination efforts. We're excited about the underlying business momentum and confident this strong volume positions us well for solid returns ahead."

Business Highlights

Recreation Lending

Originations were $142.5 million during the quarter, compared to $86.8 million a year ago.

Recreation loans, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, grew 7.5% to $1.672 billion, or 64% of total loans, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $1.546 billion, or 62%, a year ago.

Average loan size as of March 31, 2026 was $22,600 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 687.

Interest income grew 7% to $54.0 million for the quarter, from $50.5 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 15.11% at quarter-end, compared to 15.01% a year ago.

Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $9.2 million, or 0.57% of gross recreation loans, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $7.1 million, or 0.48%, a year ago.

Allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2026 was 5.19%, compared to 5.00% a year ago.



Home Improvement Lending

Originations were $64.4 million during the quarter, compared to $48.8 million a year ago.

Home improvement loans were $814.9 million, or 31% of total loans, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $812.4 million, or 33%, a year ago.

Average loan size as of March 31, 2026 was $22,900 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 781.

Interest income was $19.4 million for the quarter, compared to $19.8 million in the prior year quarter.

The average interest rate was 9.82% at quarter-end, relatively unchanged as compared to 9.83% a year ago.

Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.4 million, or 0.17% of gross home improvement loans, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $1.5 million, or 0.19%, a year ago.

Allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2026 was 2.49%, unchanged from a year ago.



Commercial Lending

Commercial loans were $119.6 million as of March 31, 2026, compared to $116.1 million a year ago.

Average loan size was $4.2 million as of March 31, 2026, invested across 28 portfolio companies.

The average interest rate on the portfolio was 14.18% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 13.14% a year ago.

We recognized $0.3 million of net equity gains during the quarter, compared to $9.4 million a year ago.

Strategic Partnerships

Originations were $170.0 million during the quarter, compared to $136.2 million a year ago.

Total strategic partnership loans held as of March 31, 2026 were $10.8 million, compared to $10.5 million a year ago.

Fees generated from strategic partnerships were $0.8 million for the quarter, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year quarter.

The average holding period of strategic partnership loans was approximately five days.

Taxi Medallion Lending

The Company collected $1.7 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter, which resulted in net recoveries and gains of $1.1 million.

Total net taxi medallion-related assets declined to $3.8 million, a 45% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than 0.2% of the Company's total assets, as of March 31, 2026.



Average Balance Sheet

The following table presents our consolidated average balance sheets, interest income and expense, and the average interest earning/bearing assets and liabilities, and which reflects the average yield on assets and average costs on liabilities as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets Interest earning cash equivalents - 35,577 - 268 3.06 - - 37,291 - 352 3.83 - Federal funds sold 60,605 859 5.75 46,665 817 7.10 Investment securities 62,200 605 3.94 57,960 519 3.63 Loans Recreation 1,636,409 54,034 13.39 1,542,323 50,466 13.25 Home improvement 812,577 19,376 9.67 820,012 19,771 9.78 Commercial 120,876 3,449 11.57 112,557 3,098 11.16 Taxi medallion 1,171 59 20.43 1,697 80 19.12 Strategic partnerships 10,066 418 16.84 8,050 322 16.22 Total loans 2,581,099 77,336 12.15 2,484,639 73,737 12.04 Total interest-earning assets, before allowance 2,739,481 11.70 2,626,555 11.65 Allowance for credit losses (115,560 - (98,261 - Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance - 2,623,921 - 79,068 12.21 - - 2,528,294 - 75,425 12.10 - Non-interest-earning assets Cash 59,936 65,941 Equity investments 8,099 9,117 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 6,972 9,547 Goodwill and intangible assets 168,325 169,770 Other assets 57,196 56,616 Total non-interest-earning assets 300,528 310,991 Total assets - 2,924,449 - 2,839,285 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits - 2,126,975 - 20,736 3.95 - - 2,093,173 - 19,617 3.80 - Privately placed notes 130,875 2,902 8.99 146,500 3,175 8.79 SBA debentures and borrowings 79,250 867 4.44 67,813 660 3.95 Trust preferred securities 33,000 504 6.19 33,000 561 6.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,370,100 25,009 4.28 2,340,486 24,013 4.16 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Deferred tax liability 19,480 20,510 Other liabilities(1) 25,583 33,036 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 45,063 53,546 Total liabilities 2,415,163 2,394,032 Non-controlling interest 100,013 69,166 Total stockholders' equity 409,273 376,087 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 2,924,449 - 2,839,285 Net interest income - 54,059 - 51,412 Net interest margin, gross 8.00 7.94 Net interest margin, net of allowance 8.35 - 8.25 -

(1) Includes deferred financing costs of $8.2 and $8.1 million as of March 31, 2026 and 2025.





Loan Portfolio

The following table provides information regarding the composition of our loan portfolio for the dates presented:

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Amount As a

Percent of

Total Loans Amount As a

Percent of

Total Loans Amount As a

Percent of

Total Loans Loans held for investment: Recreation - 1,671,538 64 - - 1,617,221 63 - - 1,431,610 58 - Home improvement 814,933 31 810,237 32 812,381 33 Commercial 119,612 5 123,068 5 116,059 5 Taxi medallion 1,126 - 1,179 - 1,650 - Total loans 2,607,209 100 2,551,705 100 2,361,700 95 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value: Recreation - - - - 114,234 5 Strategic partnership 10,786 - 15,144 - 10,499 - Total loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 10,786 - 15,144 - 124,733 5 Total loans and loans held for sale - 2,617,995 100 - - 2,566,849 100 - - 2,486,433 100 -

(*) Less than 1%.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents, including investment securities, as of March 31, 2026, were $206.6 million, compared to $218.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, total assets were $2.950 billion, up from $2.848 billion as of March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, total liabilities were $2.443 billion, up from $2.399 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on May 21, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 11, 2026.





Dividends Announced Amount

Per Share Record

Date Payment

Date Q2 2026 - 0.14 5/11/2026 5/21/2026 Q1 2026 0.12 3/19/2026 3/31/2026 Total: Year 2026 (Year to Date) 0.26 Total: Year 2025 0.47 Total: Year 2024 0.41 Total: Year 2023 0.34 Total: Year 2022 * 0.32

(*) Dividend reinstated in Q1 2022.

Stock Repurchase Plan

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $14.4 million remaining under its $40 million stock repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results tomorrow, Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

In connection with its earnings release, the Company has updated its quarterly supplement presentation, which is now available at www.medallion.com

How to Participate

Date : Thursday, April 30, 2026

: Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time : 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time Dial-in number : (877) 407-4018 or (201) 689-8471

: (877) 407-4018 or (201) 689-8471 Live webcast Link to Webcast of 1Q26 Earnings Call

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's IR website

Replay Information

The conference call replay will be available following the end of the call through Thursday, May 7, 2026

Dial-in : (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671

: (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 Passcode: 1375 9966

Additionally, the webcast replay will be available at the Company's IR website

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as "will" and "continue" or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our taxi medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, the effects of tariffs, the impact of the conflict with Iran, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion's control. In addition to risks relating to the current economy, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Medallion's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@medallion.com

212-328-2176

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lcati@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9611

Val Ferraro

vferraro@theequitygroup.com

(212) 836-9633

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)?

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Assets Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold - 138,649 - 201,564 - 157,994 Investment securities 67,934 60,183 60,424 Equity investments 8,099 8,099 8,997 Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value 10,786 15,144 124,733 Loans 2,607,209 2,551,705 2,361,700 Allowance for credit losses (116,696 - (114,789 - (100,366 - Net loans receivable 2,490,513 2,436,916 2,261,334 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 168,143 168,504 169,588 Property, equipment, and right-of-use lease asset, net 19,261 11,861 12,814 Accrued interest receivable 10,999 19,401 14,437 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 6,418 7,333 9,183 Other assets 29,684 26,459 28,234 Total assets - 2,950,486 - 2,955,464 - 2,847,738 Liabilities Deposits - 2,128,568 - 2,084,265 - 2,022,828 Long-term debt 214,159 215,987 199,665 Short-term borrowings 44,500 95,250 111,750 Deferred tax liabilities, net 21,217 19,596 21,538 Operating lease liabilities 4,489 5,041 4,528 Accrued interest payable 5,635 6,319 6,610 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 24,405 20,960 31,807 Total liabilities 2,442,973 2,447,418 2,398,726 Total stockholders' equity 408,084 408,617 380,224 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 99,429 99,429 68,788 Total equity 507,513 508,046 449,012 Total liabilities and equity - 2,950,486 - 2,955,464 - 2,847,738 Number of shares outstanding 23,864,438 23,311,683 23,235,030 Book value per share - 17.10 - 17.53 - 16.36