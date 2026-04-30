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WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 10:01
6,500 Euro
-2,84 % -0,190
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4706,54010:06
6,4606,53010:06
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Lancashire Holdings Limited - Results of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Statement

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Results of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

30 April 2026

Hamilton, Bermuda

Results of AGM

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held at its Bermuda office on Wednesday 29 April 2026. The meeting considered the twenty two resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 27 March 2026; all resolutions considered were duly passed and approved by shareholders casting their votes.

Copies of the resolutions passed as Special Business will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Further details of the AGM results will be available shortly on the Company's website www.lancashiregroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

Jelena Bjelanovic

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

FTI Consulting

+44 20 37271046

Edward Berry

Edward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com

Tom Blackwell

Tom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7.30am BST on 30 April 2026.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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