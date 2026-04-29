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WKN: A14M21 | ISIN: US29444U7000 | Ticker-Symbol: EQN2
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 10:02
878,00 Euro
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Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
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EQUINIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
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876,20885,0010:43
876,20885,0010:16
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Equinix, Inc.: Equinix Reports First-Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Financial Outlook

  • Grew monthly recurring revenue 12% on an as-reported basis and 10% on a normalized and constant currency basis year over year
  • Delivered largest first-quarter annualized gross bookings in company's history, leading to a record backlog
  • Increased stabilized assets' revenues 9% on an as-reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis year over year, and continued to generate attractive 26% cash-on-cash returns
  • Raising full-year financial outlook across key metrics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"Our results reflect continued strength across the business. We delivered double-digit recurring revenue growth whilst improving our margins as we capitalise on robust customer demand for our AI, cloud and networking solutions," said Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, Equinix. "We are raising our 2026 financial outlook based on the underlying strength of our Q1 performance and disciplined execution by our teams. The essential infrastructure we provide is enabling companies to accelerate innovation and enhancing our market position."

First-Quarter 2026 Results Summary

  • Revenues
    • $2.444 billion, a 10% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or an 8% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis
  • Operating Income
    • $577 million, a 26% increase over the same quarter of the previous year, primarily from strong underlying operating performance
  • Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Net Income per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
    • $415 million, a 21% increase over the same quarter of the previous year, primarily from higher operating income
    • $4.20 per share, a 20% increase over the same quarter of the previous year
  • Adjusted EBITDA
    • $1.245 billion, a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 51%, a 17% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 13% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis
  • AFFO and AFFO per Share
    • $1.065 billion, a 12% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or an 11% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis driven by strong operating performance
    • $10.79 per share, a 12% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis

Q1 results do not include the xScale® Hampton lease transaction. Adjusting for the timing of that deal, Q1 results were above the midpoint of the company's Q1 guidance ranges.

Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements.

All per-share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

2026 Annual Guidance Summary

(in millions, except per share data)


Prior FY 2026
Guidance

Guidance
Adjustment

Foreign
Exchange
Impact

Revised FY 2026
Guidance

Q2 2026
Guidance

Revenues

$10,123 - 10,223

+$20

+$1

$10,144 - 10,244

$2,571 - 2,611

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

$5,141 - 5,221

~51%

+$23

+$1

$5,165 - 5,245

~51%

$1,349 - 1,389

52 - 53%

Recurring Capital Expenditures

% of Revenues

$270 - 290

~3%

+$11

($1)

$280 - 300

~3%

$46 - 66

2 - 3%

Non-recurring Capital Expenditures

(Excludes xScale and Land Acquisitions)

$3,385 - 3,865

+$188

($13)

~$3,800


AFFO

$4,158 - 4,238

+$40

($0)

$4,198 - 4,278


AFFO per Share (Diluted)

$41.93 - 42.74

+$0.38

($0.00)

$42.31 - 43.11


Expected Cash Dividends

~$2,036

+$1

$0

~$2,037


Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation and other components of net income or loss from operations, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $2.571 and $2.611 billion, an increase of 6% at the midpoint over the previous quarter, on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $6 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2026. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $1.349 and $1.389 billion. This guidance includes a $4 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2026. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $46 and $66 million.

For the full year of 2026, total revenues are expected to range between $10.144 and $10.244 billion, an increase of approximately 10 - 11% over the previous year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $21 million raise from better-than-expected Q1 operating performance. It also includes a minimal foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $5.165 and $5.245 billion, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 51%, an approximate +2% expansion over the previous year. This guidance includes a $24 million raise from better-than-expected Q1 operating performance. It also includes a minimal foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance. AFFO is expected to range between $4.198 and $4.278 billion, an increase of 12 - 14% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 10 - 12% on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $40 million raise from better-than-expected Q1 operating performance. This guidance also includes a minimal foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $42.31 and $43.11, an increase of 10 - 12% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 9 - 11% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $4.100 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, excluding on-balance sheet xScale-related spend, are expected to be approximately $3.800 billion. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $280 and $300 million.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2026 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.14 to the Euro, $1.31 to the British Pound, S$1.27 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥159 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.40 to the U.S. Dollar, R$4.97 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.83 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.37 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q1 2026 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Brazilian Real, Hong Kong Dollar, and Canadian Dollar is 20%, 9%, 9%, 5%, 3%, 3%, 2% and 2%, respectively.

Business Highlights

  • Delivered $378 million of annualized gross bookings and record annualized presales of approximately $140 million.
  • Approximately 60% of the company's largest deals were AI-related.
  • Introduced Equinix Fabric Intelligence, an industry-leading solution that embeds AI directly into the network to interpret telemetry in real time and autonomously take action to optimize performance and workflows.
  • Launched the Distributed AI Hub, a neutral, low-latency on-ramp to AI model companies, GPU clouds, data platforms and security services that enable companies to build their own AI stacks from best-of-breed providers.
  • Announced definitive agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire atNorth, a deal that will further enhance the company's position in the Nordics and is expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share upon close.
  • Strengthened position across the AI inferencing ecosystem, with eight of the top 10 AI model providers and four of the top five neoclouds actively expanding with Equinix to enable mission-critical, latency-sensitive elements of their architectures.
  • Published 11th annual sustainability report, detailing the significant investments Equinix is making to expand critical energy infrastructure without burdening residential ratepayers while also achieving new levels of energy efficiency and environmental stewardship across the company's operations.

Q1 2026 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended March 31, 2026, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors. To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by dialing 1-800-308-6785 and referencing the passcode 2026. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors.

Additional Resources

  • Equinix Investor Relations Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI-quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing results of operations may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix also uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As such, Equinix provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should therefore exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Equinix's primary non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") as described below. Equinix presents these measures to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate its results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. These measures exclude items which Equinix believes are generally not relevant to assessing its long-term performance. Both measures eliminate the impacts of depreciation and amortization, which are derived from historical costs and which Equinix believes are not indicative of current or future expenditures, and other items for which the frequency and amount of charges can vary based on the timing and significance of individual transactions. Equinix believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze the company effectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate the operating strength and performance of its core, ongoing business, without regard to its capital or tax structures. It also aids in assessing the performance of, making operating decisions for, and allocating resources to its operating segments. In addition to the uses described above, Equinix believes this measure provides investors with a better understanding of the operating performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods.

Equinix defines adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding:

  • income tax expense
  • interest income
  • interest expense
  • other income or expense
  • gain or loss on debt extinguishment
  • depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
  • stock-based compensation expense
  • restructuring and other exit charges, which primarily include employee severance, facility closure costs, lease or other contract termination costs and advisory fees related to the realignment of our management structure, operations or products and other exit activities
  • impairment charges
  • transaction costs
  • gain or loss on asset sales

AFFO is derived from Funds from Operations ("FFO") calculated in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Both FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures commonly used in the REIT industry. Although these measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, Equinix believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with an additional tool for comparing its performance with the performance of other companies in the REIT industry. Additionally, AFFO is a performance measure used in certain of the company's employee incentive programs, and Equinix believes it is a useful measure in assessing its dividend-paying capacity, as it isolates the cash impact of certain income and expense items and considers the impact of recurring capital expenditures.

Equinix defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders excluding:

  • gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets
  • depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets
  • adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items

Equinix defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for:

  • depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets
  • accretion expense
  • stock-based compensation expense
  • stock-based charitable contributions
  • restructuring and other exit charges, as described above
  • impairment charges
  • transaction costs
  • an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining installation revenue
  • an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining rent expense
  • an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining contract costs
  • amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums
  • gain or loss from the disposition of non-real estate assets
  • gain or loss on debt extinguishment
  • an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances, uncertain tax positions and deferred taxes
  • recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues
  • net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
  • adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates for revenues, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. These growth rates assume foreign currency rates remain consistent across comparative periods. Revenue growth rates exclude the impact of net power pass-through, acquisitions, divestitures and the Equinix Metal® wind-down. Adjusted EBITDA growth rates exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and integration costs. AFFO growth rates exclude the impact of acquisitions and related financing costs, divestitures, integration costs and balance sheet remeasurements. AFFO per share growth rates exclude the impact of integration costs and balance sheet remeasurements.

Equinix presents cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A). These measures exclude depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation, which are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance, as described above.

Equinix also presents free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities excluding the net purchases of and distributions from equity investments. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired. These measures are presented in order for lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


March 31,
2025

Recurring revenues

$ 2,331


$ 2,294


$ 2,087

Non-recurring revenues

113


126


138

Revenues

2,444


2,420


2,225

Cost of revenues

1,186


1,198


1,084

Gross profit

1,258


1,222


1,141

Operating expenses:






Sales and marketing

241


234


229

General and administrative

444


481


438

Restructuring and other exit charges

6


16


10

Transaction costs

8


6


6

Impairment charges

2


63


-

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(20)


-


-

Total operating expenses

681


800


683

Income from operations

577


422


458

Interest and other income (expense):






Interest income

41


41


47

Interest expense

(148)


(142)


(122)

Other income (expense)

1


(9)


9

Total interest and other, net

(106)


(110)


(66)

Income before income taxes

471


312


392

Income tax expense

(56)


(48)


(49)

Net income from continuing operations

415


264


343

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-


1


-

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 415


$ 265


$ 343

Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") attributable to common stockholders:

Basic EPS

$ 4.22


$ 2.70


$ 3.52

Diluted EPS

$ 4.20


$ 2.69


$ 3.50

Weighted-average shares for basic EPS (in thousands)

98,392


98,200


97,514

Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS (in thousands)

98,727


98,378


97,887

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions, except headcount)

(unaudited)



March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,362


$ 1,727

Short-term investments

1,692


1,500

Accounts receivable, net

1,108


1,001

Other current assets

1,184


897

Total current assets

5,346


5,125

Property, plant and equipment, net

24,169


23,584

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,345


1,392

Goodwill

5,931


5,984

Intangible assets, net

1,258


1,316

Other assets

2,849


2,740

Total assets

$ 40,898


$ 40,141

Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 1,321


$ 1,350

Accrued property, plant and equipment

703


564

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

161


155

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

173


168

Current portion of mortgage and loans payable

16


17

Current portion of senior notes

1,876


1,299

Other current liabilities

288


340

Total current liabilities

4,538


3,893

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

1,256


1,304

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

2,126


2,187

Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion

13


686

Senior notes, less current portion

17,715


16,910

Other liabilities

930


983

Total liabilities

26,578


25,963

Redeemable non-controlling interest

25


25

Common stockholders' equity:




Common stock

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

21,858


21,642

Treasury stock

(24)


(24)

Accumulated dividends

(12,707)


(12,202)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,343)


(1,359)

Retained earnings

6,514


6,099

Total common stockholders' equity

14,298


14,156

Non-controlling interests

(3)


(3)

Total stockholders' equity

14,295


14,153

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders'
equity

$ 40,898


$ 40,141





Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:




Americas headcount

5,964


5,917

EMEA headcount

4,721


4,706

Asia-Pacific headcount

3,132


3,093

Total headcount

13,817


13,716

EQUINIX, INC.

Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding

(in millions)

(unaudited)



March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025





Finance lease liabilities

$ 2,299


$ 2,355





Term loans

1


673

Mortgage payable and other loans payable

28


30

Total mortgage and loans payable principal

29


703





Senior notes

19,591


18,209

Plus: debt issuance costs and debt discounts

165


150

Total senior notes principal

19,756


18,359





Total debt principal outstanding

$ 22,084


$ 21,417

EQUINIX, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended




March 31,
2026


March 31,
2025







Cash flows from operating activities:


Net income


$ 415


$ 343


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation, amortization and accretion


544


480


Stock-based compensation


128


113


Impairment charges


2


-


(Gain) loss on asset sales


(20)


-


Other operating activities


(3)


(1)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


(106)


(133)


Income taxes, net


(7)


(2)


Operating lease right-of-use assets


41


42


Operating lease liabilities


(35)


(39)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


(62)


(149)


Other assets and liabilities


(180)


155

Net cash provided by operating activities


717


809

Cash flows from investing activities:


Purchases of equity investments


(146)


(43)


Distributions from equity investments


-


4


Purchases of short-term investments


(784)


(190)


Maturity of short-term investments


595


-


Real estate acquisitions


(123)


(17)


Purchases of other property, plant and equipment


(1,256)


(750)


Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred


258


-


Settlement of foreign currency hedges


(3)


32

Net cash used in investing activities


(1,459)


(964)

Cash flows from financing activities:


Proceeds from employee equity programs


49


50


Payment of dividends


(519)


(468)


Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of issuance costs


-


99


Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts


1,492


370


Repayment of finance lease liabilities


(41)


(32)


Repayment of other debt


(674)


-


Other financing activities


42


(4)

Net cash provided by financing activities


349


15

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(6)


20

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(399)


(120)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,824


3,082

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$ 1,425


$ 2,962







Free cash flow (1)


$ (596)


$ (116)







Adjusted free cash flow (2)


$ (473)


$ (99)







(1)

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities
(excluding the net purchases of and distributions from equity investments) as presented below:


Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above


$ 717


$ 809


Net cash used in investing activities as presented above


(1,459)


(964)


Less purchases of equity investments, net of distributions


146


39


Free cash flow


$ (596)


$ (116)







(2)

We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow as defined above, excluding any real estate and business
acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:


Free cash flow (as defined above)


$ (596)


$ (116)


Less real estate acquisitions


123


17


Adjusted free cash flow


$ (473)


$ (99)

EQUINIX, INC.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data

($ in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,
2026


December 31,
2025


March 31,
2025


Recurring revenues

$ 2,331


$ 2,294


$ 2,087


Non-recurring revenues

113


126


138


Revenues (1)

2,444


2,420


2,225









Cash cost of revenues (2)

765


773


727


Cash gross profit (3)

1,679


1,647


1,498









Cash operating expenses (4):






Cash sales and marketing expenses

162


160


160


Cash general and administrative expenses

272


301


271


Total cash operating expenses (4)

434


461


431









Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$ 1,245


$ 1,186


$ 1,067









Cash gross margins (6)

69 %


68 %


67 %









Adjusted EBITDA margins (7)

51 %


49 %


48 %









FFO (8)

$ 758


$ 625


$ 647









AFFO (9)(10)

$ 1,065


$ 877


$ 947









Basic FFO per share (11)

$ 7.70


$ 6.36


$ 6.63









Diluted FFO per share (11)

$ 7.68


$ 6.35


$ 6.61









Basic AFFO per share (11)

$ 10.82


$ 8.93


$ 9.71









Diluted AFFO per share (11)

$ 10.79


$ 8.91


$ 9.67


















































(1)

The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:









Americas Revenues:







Colocation

$ 731


$ 711


$ 636


Interconnection

251


245


229


Managed infrastructure

57


59


63


Other

7


5


3


Recurring revenues

1,046


1,020


931


Non-recurring revenues

45


51


70


Revenues

$ 1,091


$ 1,071


$ 1,001









EMEA Revenues:







Colocation

$ 613


$ 619


$ 567


Interconnection

106


102


87


Managed infrastructure

41


40


35


Other

29


28


27


Recurring revenues

789


789


716


Non-recurring revenues

38


47


27


Revenues

$ 827


$ 836


$ 743









Asia-Pacific Revenues:







Colocation

$ 386


$ 378


$ 342


Interconnection

89


86


77


Managed infrastructure

17


17


17


Other

4


4


4


Recurring revenues

496


485


440


Non-recurring revenues

30


28


41


Revenues

$ 526


$ 513


$ 481









Worldwide Revenues:







Colocation

$ 1,730


$ 1,708


$ 1,545


Interconnection

446


433


393


Managed infrastructure

115


116


115


Other

40


37


34


Recurring revenues

2,331


2,294


2,087


Non-recurring revenues

113


126


138


Revenues

$ 2,444


$ 2,420


$ 2,225








(2)

We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-
based compensation as presented below:



Cost of revenues

$ 1,186


$ 1,198


$ 1,084


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

(405)


(409)


(343)


Stock-based compensation expense

(16)


(16)


(14)


Cash cost of revenues

$ 765


$ 773


$ 727








(3)

We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).








(4)

We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization
and stock-based compensation as presented below. We define cash general and administrative expense as
general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as
presented below. We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less
depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash
selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".



Sales and marketing expense

$ 241


$ 234


$ 229


Depreciation and amortization expense

(52)


(50)


(47)


Stock-based compensation expense

(27)


(24)


(22)


Cash sales and marketing expense

162


160


160


General and administrative expense

444


481


438


Depreciation and amortization expense

(87)


(92)


(90)


Stock-based compensation expense

(85)


(88)


(77)


Cash general and administrative expenses

272


301


271


Cash operating expense

$ 434


$ 461


$ 431








(5)

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense or benefit, interest income, interest
expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization,
accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other exit charges, impairment charges,
transaction costs, and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:









Net income

$ 415


$ 264


$ 343


Income tax expense (benefit)

56


48


49


Interest income

(41)


(41)


(47)


Interest expense

148


142


122


Other (income) expense

(1)


9


(9)


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

544


551


480


Stock-based compensation expense

128


128


113


Restructuring and other exit charges

6


16


10


Impairment charges

2


63


-


Transaction costs

8


6


6


(Gain) loss on asset sales

(20)


-


-


Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,245


$ 1,186


$ 1,067


Americas

516


492


443


EMEA

424


413


365


Asia-Pacific

305


281


259


Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,245


$ 1,186


$ 1,067








(6)

We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.








(7)

We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.








(8)

FFO is defined as net income or loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding gain or loss from the
disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets
and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.









Net income

$ 415


$ 264


$ 343


Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-


1


-


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

415


265


343


Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

351


349


297


(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate assets

(20)


-


-


Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures

12


11


7


FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 758


$ 625


$ 647








(9)

AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets,
accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring and other exit
charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent
expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts
and premiums, gain or loss from the disposition of non-real estate assets, gain or loss on debt
extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from
discontinued operations, net of tax, and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures'
and non-controlling interests' share of these items.









FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 758


$ 625


$ 647


Adjustments:







Installation revenue adjustment

8


4


2


Straight-line rent expense adjustment

4


(4)


3


Contract cost adjustment

(15)


(27)


(7)


Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts

7


6


5


Stock-based compensation expense

128


128


113


Non-real estate depreciation expense

138


142


134


(Gain) loss on disposition of non-real estate assets

-


-


2


Amortization expense

52


51


48


Accretion expense adjustment

3


9


1


Recurring capital expenditures

(32)


(139)


(26)


Restructuring and other exit charges

6


16


10


Transaction costs

8


6


6


Impairment charges

2


63


-


Income tax expense adjustment

-


(5)


6


Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures

(2)


2


3


AFFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 1,065


$ 877


$ 947








(10)

Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,245


$ 1,186


$ 1,067


Adjustments:







Interest expense, net of interest income

(107)


(101)


(75)


Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts

7


6


5


Income tax expense

(56)


(48)


(49)


Income tax expense adjustment

-


(5)


6


Straight-line rent expense adjustment

4


(4)


3


Contract cost adjustment

(15)


(27)


(7)


Installation revenue adjustment

8


4


2


Recurring capital expenditures

(32)


(139)


(26)


Other income (expense)

1


(9)


9


Adjustments for (gain) loss on asset dispositions

-


-


2


Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs and non-controlling interests

10


14


10


AFFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 1,065


$ 877


$ 947








(11)

The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to common
stockholders is presented below:









Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share
and AFFO per share (in thousands)

98,392


98,200


97,514


Effect of dilutive securities:






Employee equity awards (in thousands)

335


178


373


Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share
and AFFO per share (in thousands)

98,727


98,378


97,887









Basic FFO per share

$ 7.70


$ 6.36


$ 6.63


Diluted FFO per share

$ 7.68


$ 6.35


$ 6.61









Basic AFFO per share

$ 10.82


$ 8.93


$ 9.71


Diluted AFFO per share

$ 10.79


$ 8.91


$ 9.67

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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