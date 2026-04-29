Equinix, Inc.: Equinix Reports First-Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Financial Outlook

Grew monthly recurring revenue 12% on an as-reported basis and 10% on a normalized and constant currency basis year over year

Delivered largest first-quarter annualized gross bookings in company's history, leading to a record backlog

Increased stabilized assets' revenues 9% on an as-reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis year over year, and continued to generate attractive 26% cash-on-cash returns

Raising full-year financial outlook across key metrics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"Our results reflect continued strength across the business. We delivered double-digit recurring revenue growth whilst improving our margins as we capitalise on robust customer demand for our AI, cloud and networking solutions," said Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, Equinix. "We are raising our 2026 financial outlook based on the underlying strength of our Q1 performance and disciplined execution by our teams. The essential infrastructure we provide is enabling companies to accelerate innovation and enhancing our market position."

First-Quarter 2026 Results Summary

Revenues $2.444 billion, a 10% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or an 8% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis

Operating Income $577 million, a 26% increase over the same quarter of the previous year, primarily from strong underlying operating performance

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Net Income per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders $415 million, a 21% increase over the same quarter of the previous year, primarily from higher operating income $4.20 per share, a 20% increase over the same quarter of the previous year

Adjusted EBITDA $1.245 billion, a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 51%, a 17% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 13% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis

AFFO and AFFO per Share $1.065 billion, a 12% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or an 11% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis driven by strong operating performance $10.79 per share, a 12% increase over the same quarter of the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis



Q1 results do not include the xScale® Hampton lease transaction. Adjusting for the timing of that deal, Q1 results were above the midpoint of the company's Q1 guidance ranges.

Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements.

All per-share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

2026 Annual Guidance Summary (in millions, except per share data)

Prior FY 2026

Guidance Guidance

Adjustment Foreign

Exchange

Impact Revised FY 2026

Guidance Q2 2026

Guidance Revenues $10,123 - 10,223 +$20 +$1 $10,144 - 10,244 $2,571 - 2,611 Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA Margin % $5,141 - 5,221 ~51% +$23 +$1 $5,165 - 5,245 ~51% $1,349 - 1,389 52 - 53% Recurring Capital Expenditures % of Revenues $270 - 290 ~3% +$11 ($1) $280 - 300 ~3% $46 - 66 2 - 3% Non-recurring Capital Expenditures (Excludes xScale and Land Acquisitions) $3,385 - 3,865 +$188 ($13) ~$3,800

AFFO $4,158 - 4,238 +$40 ($0) $4,198 - 4,278

AFFO per Share (Diluted) $41.93 - 42.74 +$0.38 ($0.00) $42.31 - 43.11

Expected Cash Dividends ~$2,036 +$1 $0 ~$2,037



Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation and other components of net income or loss from operations, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues to range between $2.571 and $2.611 billion, an increase of 6% at the midpoint over the previous quarter, on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $6 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2026. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $1.349 and $1.389 billion. This guidance includes a $4 million foreign currency benefit when compared to the average FX rates in Q1 2026. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $46 and $66 million.

For the full year of 2026, total revenues are expected to range between $10.144 and $10.244 billion, an increase of approximately 10 - 11% over the previous year on both an as-reported and a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $21 million raise from better-than-expected Q1 operating performance. It also includes a minimal foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $5.165 and $5.245 billion, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 51%, an approximate +2% expansion over the previous year. This guidance includes a $24 million raise from better-than-expected Q1 operating performance. It also includes a minimal foreign currency benefit when compared to prior guidance. AFFO is expected to range between $4.198 and $4.278 billion, an increase of 12 - 14% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 10 - 12% on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a $40 million raise from better-than-expected Q1 operating performance. This guidance also includes a minimal foreign currency impact when compared to prior guidance rates. AFFO per share is expected to range between $42.31 and $43.11, an increase of 10 - 12% over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or 9 - 11% on a normalized and constant currency basis. Total capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $4.100 billion. Non-recurring capital expenditures, excluding on-balance sheet xScale-related spend, are expected to be approximately $3.800 billion. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $280 and $300 million.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2026 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.14 to the Euro, $1.31 to the British Pound, S$1.27 to the U.S. Dollar, ¥159 to the U.S. Dollar, A$1.40 to the U.S. Dollar, R$4.97 to the U.S. Dollar, HK$7.83 to the U.S. Dollar and C$1.37 to the U.S. Dollar. The Q1 2026 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, Brazilian Real, Hong Kong Dollar, and Canadian Dollar is 20%, 9%, 9%, 5%, 3%, 3%, 2% and 2%, respectively.

Business Highlights

Delivered $378 million of annualized gross bookings and record annualized presales of approximately $140 million.

Approximately 60% of the company's largest deals were AI-related.

Introduced Equinix Fabric Intelligence, an industry-leading solution that embeds AI directly into the network to interpret telemetry in real time and autonomously take action to optimize performance and workflows.

Launched the Distributed AI Hub, a neutral, low-latency on-ramp to AI model companies, GPU clouds, data platforms and security services that enable companies to build their own AI stacks from best-of-breed providers.

Announced definitive agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire atNorth, a deal that will further enhance the company's position in the Nordics and is expected to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share upon close.

Strengthened position across the AI inferencing ecosystem, with eight of the top 10 AI model providers and four of the top five neoclouds actively expanding with Equinix to enable mission-critical, latency-sensitive elements of their architectures.

Published 11th annual sustainability report, detailing the significant investments Equinix is making to expand critical energy infrastructure without burdening residential ratepayers while also achieving new levels of energy efficiency and environmental stewardship across the company's operations.

Q1 2026 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended March 31, 2026, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors. To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Tuesday, June 30, 2026, by dialing 1-800-308-6785 and referencing the passcode 2026. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors.

Additional Resources

Equinix Investor Relations Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI-quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing results of operations may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix also uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As such, Equinix provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should therefore exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.

Equinix's primary non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") as described below. Equinix presents these measures to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate its results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. These measures exclude items which Equinix believes are generally not relevant to assessing its long-term performance. Both measures eliminate the impacts of depreciation and amortization, which are derived from historical costs and which Equinix believes are not indicative of current or future expenditures, and other items for which the frequency and amount of charges can vary based on the timing and significance of individual transactions. Equinix believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze the company effectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate the operating strength and performance of its core, ongoing business, without regard to its capital or tax structures. It also aids in assessing the performance of, making operating decisions for, and allocating resources to its operating segments. In addition to the uses described above, Equinix believes this measure provides investors with a better understanding of the operating performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods.

Equinix defines adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding:

income tax expense

interest income

interest expense

other income or expense

gain or loss on debt extinguishment

depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

stock-based compensation expense

restructuring and other exit charges, which primarily include employee severance, facility closure costs, lease or other contract termination costs and advisory fees related to the realignment of our management structure, operations or products and other exit activities

impairment charges

transaction costs

gain or loss on asset sales

AFFO is derived from Funds from Operations ("FFO") calculated in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Both FFO and AFFO are non-GAAP measures commonly used in the REIT industry. Although these measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, Equinix believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with an additional tool for comparing its performance with the performance of other companies in the REIT industry. Additionally, AFFO is a performance measure used in certain of the company's employee incentive programs, and Equinix believes it is a useful measure in assessing its dividend-paying capacity, as it isolates the cash impact of certain income and expense items and considers the impact of recurring capital expenditures.

Equinix defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders excluding:

gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets

depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets

adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items

Equinix defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for:

depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets

accretion expense

stock-based compensation expense

stock-based charitable contributions

restructuring and other exit charges, as described above

impairment charges

transaction costs

an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining installation revenue

an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining rent expense

an adjustment to remove the impacts of straight-lining contract costs

amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums

gain or loss from the disposition of non-real estate assets

gain or loss on debt extinguishment

an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances, uncertain tax positions and deferred taxes

recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues

net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates for revenues, adjusted EBITDA, AFFO and AFFO per share. These growth rates assume foreign currency rates remain consistent across comparative periods. Revenue growth rates exclude the impact of net power pass-through, acquisitions, divestitures and the Equinix Metal® wind-down. Adjusted EBITDA growth rates exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and integration costs. AFFO growth rates exclude the impact of acquisitions and related financing costs, divestitures, integration costs and balance sheet remeasurements. AFFO per share growth rates exclude the impact of integration costs and balance sheet remeasurements.

Equinix presents cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A). These measures exclude depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation, which are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance, as described above.

Equinix also presents free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities excluding the net purchases of and distributions from equity investments. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired. These measures are presented in order for lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Recurring revenues $ 2,331

$ 2,294

$ 2,087 Non-recurring revenues 113

126

138 Revenues 2,444

2,420

2,225 Cost of revenues 1,186

1,198

1,084 Gross profit 1,258

1,222

1,141 Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing 241

234

229 General and administrative 444

481

438 Restructuring and other exit charges 6

16

10 Transaction costs 8

6

6 Impairment charges 2

63

- (Gain) loss on asset sales (20)

-

- Total operating expenses 681

800

683 Income from operations 577

422

458 Interest and other income (expense):









Interest income 41

41

47 Interest expense (148)

(142)

(122) Other income (expense) 1

(9)

9 Total interest and other, net (106)

(110)

(66) Income before income taxes 471

312

392 Income tax expense (56)

(48)

(49) Net income from continuing operations 415

264

343 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests -

1

- Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 415

$ 265

$ 343 Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") attributable to common stockholders: Basic EPS $ 4.22

$ 2.70

$ 3.52 Diluted EPS $ 4.20

$ 2.69

$ 3.50 Weighted-average shares for basic EPS (in thousands) 98,392

98,200

97,514 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS (in thousands) 98,727

98,378

97,887

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except headcount) (unaudited)



March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,362

$ 1,727 Short-term investments 1,692

1,500 Accounts receivable, net 1,108

1,001 Other current assets 1,184

897 Total current assets 5,346

5,125 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,169

23,584 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,345

1,392 Goodwill 5,931

5,984 Intangible assets, net 1,258

1,316 Other assets 2,849

2,740 Total assets $ 40,898

$ 40,141 Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,321

$ 1,350 Accrued property, plant and equipment 703

564 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 161

155 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 173

168 Current portion of mortgage and loans payable 16

17 Current portion of senior notes 1,876

1,299 Other current liabilities 288

340 Total current liabilities 4,538

3,893 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,256

1,304 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 2,126

2,187 Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion 13

686 Senior notes, less current portion 17,715

16,910 Other liabilities 930

983 Total liabilities 26,578

25,963 Redeemable non-controlling interest 25

25 Common stockholders' equity:





Common stock -

- Additional paid-in capital 21,858

21,642 Treasury stock (24)

(24) Accumulated dividends (12,707)

(12,202) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,343)

(1,359) Retained earnings 6,514

6,099 Total common stockholders' equity 14,298

14,156 Non-controlling interests (3)

(3) Total stockholders' equity 14,295

14,153 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders'

equity $ 40,898

$ 40,141







Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:





Americas headcount 5,964

5,917 EMEA headcount 4,721

4,706 Asia-Pacific headcount 3,132

3,093 Total headcount 13,817

13,716

EQUINIX, INC. Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding (in millions) (unaudited)



March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025







Finance lease liabilities $ 2,299

$ 2,355







Term loans 1

673 Mortgage payable and other loans payable 28

30 Total mortgage and loans payable principal 29

703







Senior notes 19,591

18,209 Plus: debt issuance costs and debt discounts 165

150 Total senior notes principal 19,756

18,359







Total debt principal outstanding $ 22,084

$ 21,417

EQUINIX, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended





March 31,

2026

March 31,

2025











Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$ 415

$ 343

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation, amortization and accretion

544

480

Stock-based compensation

128

113

Impairment charges

2

-

(Gain) loss on asset sales

(20)

-

Other operating activities

(3)

(1)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(106)

(133)

Income taxes, net

(7)

(2)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41

42

Operating lease liabilities

(35)

(39)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(62)

(149)

Other assets and liabilities

(180)

155 Net cash provided by operating activities

717

809 Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of equity investments

(146)

(43)

Distributions from equity investments

-

4

Purchases of short-term investments

(784)

(190)

Maturity of short-term investments

595

-

Real estate acquisitions

(123)

(17)

Purchases of other property, plant and equipment

(1,256)

(750)

Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred

258

-

Settlement of foreign currency hedges

(3)

32 Net cash used in investing activities

(1,459)

(964) Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from employee equity programs

49

50

Payment of dividends

(519)

(468)

Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of issuance costs

-

99

Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts

1,492

370

Repayment of finance lease liabilities

(41)

(32)

Repayment of other debt

(674)

-

Other financing activities

42

(4) Net cash provided by financing activities

349

15 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6)

20 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(399)

(120) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,824

3,082 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,425

$ 2,962











Free cash flow (1)

$ (596)

$ (116)











Adjusted free cash flow (2)

$ (473)

$ (99)











(1) We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash used in investing activities

(excluding the net purchases of and distributions from equity investments) as presented below:

Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above

$ 717

$ 809

Net cash used in investing activities as presented above

(1,459)

(964)

Less purchases of equity investments, net of distributions

146

39

Free cash flow

$ (596)

$ (116)











(2) We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow as defined above, excluding any real estate and business

acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:

Free cash flow (as defined above)

$ (596)

$ (116)

Less real estate acquisitions

123

17

Adjusted free cash flow

$ (473)

$ (99)

EQUINIX, INC. Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data ($ in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025

Recurring revenues $ 2,331

$ 2,294

$ 2,087

Non-recurring revenues 113

126

138

Revenues (1) 2,444

2,420

2,225















Cash cost of revenues (2) 765

773

727

Cash gross profit (3) 1,679

1,647

1,498















Cash operating expenses (4):









Cash sales and marketing expenses 162

160

160

Cash general and administrative expenses 272

301

271

Total cash operating expenses (4) 434

461

431















Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 1,245

$ 1,186

$ 1,067















Cash gross margins (6) 69 %

68 %

67 %















Adjusted EBITDA margins (7) 51 %

49 %

48 %















FFO (8) $ 758

$ 625

$ 647















AFFO (9)(10) $ 1,065

$ 877

$ 947















Basic FFO per share (11) $ 7.70

$ 6.36

$ 6.63















Diluted FFO per share (11) $ 7.68

$ 6.35

$ 6.61















Basic AFFO per share (11) $ 10.82

$ 8.93

$ 9.71















Diluted AFFO per share (11) $ 10.79

$ 8.91

$ 9.67

































































































(1) The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:















Americas Revenues:











Colocation $ 731

$ 711

$ 636

Interconnection 251

245

229

Managed infrastructure 57

59

63

Other 7

5

3

Recurring revenues 1,046

1,020

931

Non-recurring revenues 45

51

70

Revenues $ 1,091

$ 1,071

$ 1,001















EMEA Revenues:











Colocation $ 613

$ 619

$ 567

Interconnection 106

102

87

Managed infrastructure 41

40

35

Other 29

28

27

Recurring revenues 789

789

716

Non-recurring revenues 38

47

27

Revenues $ 827

$ 836

$ 743















Asia-Pacific Revenues:











Colocation $ 386

$ 378

$ 342

Interconnection 89

86

77

Managed infrastructure 17

17

17

Other 4

4

4

Recurring revenues 496

485

440

Non-recurring revenues 30

28

41

Revenues $ 526

$ 513

$ 481















Worldwide Revenues:











Colocation $ 1,730

$ 1,708

$ 1,545

Interconnection 446

433

393

Managed infrastructure 115

116

115

Other 40

37

34

Recurring revenues 2,331

2,294

2,087

Non-recurring revenues 113

126

138

Revenues $ 2,444

$ 2,420

$ 2,225













(2) We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-

based compensation as presented below:



Cost of revenues $ 1,186

$ 1,198

$ 1,084

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense (405)

(409)

(343)

Stock-based compensation expense (16)

(16)

(14)

Cash cost of revenues $ 765

$ 773

$ 727













(3) We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).













(4) We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization

and stock-based compensation as presented below. We define cash general and administrative expense as

general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as

presented below. We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less

depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash

selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".



Sales and marketing expense $ 241

$ 234

$ 229

Depreciation and amortization expense (52)

(50)

(47)

Stock-based compensation expense (27)

(24)

(22)

Cash sales and marketing expense 162

160

160

General and administrative expense 444

481

438

Depreciation and amortization expense (87)

(92)

(90)

Stock-based compensation expense (85)

(88)

(77)

Cash general and administrative expenses 272

301

271

Cash operating expense $ 434

$ 461

$ 431













(5) We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense or benefit, interest income, interest

expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, depreciation, amortization,

accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring and other exit charges, impairment charges,

transaction costs, and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:















Net income $ 415

$ 264

$ 343

Income tax expense (benefit) 56

48

49

Interest income (41)

(41)

(47)

Interest expense 148

142

122

Other (income) expense (1)

9

(9)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 544

551

480

Stock-based compensation expense 128

128

113

Restructuring and other exit charges 6

16

10

Impairment charges 2

63

-

Transaction costs 8

6

6

(Gain) loss on asset sales (20)

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,245

$ 1,186

$ 1,067

Americas 516

492

443

EMEA 424

413

365

Asia-Pacific 305

281

259

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,245

$ 1,186

$ 1,067













(6) We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.













(7) We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.













(8) FFO is defined as net income or loss attributable to common stockholders, excluding gain or loss from the

disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization expense on real estate assets

and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.















Net income $ 415

$ 264

$ 343

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests -

1

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 415

265

343

Adjustments:











Real estate depreciation 351

349

297

(Gain) loss on disposition of real estate assets (20)

-

-

Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures 12

11

7

FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 758

$ 625

$ 647













(9) AFFO is defined as FFO adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets,

accretion, stock-based compensation, stock-based charitable contributions, restructuring and other exit

charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent

expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts

and premiums, gain or loss from the disposition of non-real estate assets, gain or loss on debt

extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from

discontinued operations, net of tax, and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures'

and non-controlling interests' share of these items.















FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 758

$ 625

$ 647

Adjustments:











Installation revenue adjustment 8

4

2

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 4

(4)

3

Contract cost adjustment (15)

(27)

(7)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 7

6

5

Stock-based compensation expense 128

128

113

Non-real estate depreciation expense 138

142

134

(Gain) loss on disposition of non-real estate assets -

-

2

Amortization expense 52

51

48

Accretion expense adjustment 3

9

1

Recurring capital expenditures (32)

(139)

(26)

Restructuring and other exit charges 6

16

10

Transaction costs 8

6

6

Impairment charges 2

63

-

Income tax expense adjustment -

(5)

6

Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures (2)

2

3

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 1,065

$ 877

$ 947













(10) Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:















Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,245

$ 1,186

$ 1,067

Adjustments:











Interest expense, net of interest income (107)

(101)

(75)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 7

6

5

Income tax expense (56)

(48)

(49)

Income tax expense adjustment -

(5)

6

Straight-line rent expense adjustment 4

(4)

3

Contract cost adjustment (15)

(27)

(7)

Installation revenue adjustment 8

4

2

Recurring capital expenditures (32)

(139)

(26)

Other income (expense) 1

(9)

9

Adjustments for (gain) loss on asset dispositions -

-

2

Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs and non-controlling interests 10

14

10

AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 1,065

$ 877

$ 947













(11) The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to common

stockholders is presented below:















Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share

and AFFO per share (in thousands) 98,392

98,200

97,514

Effect of dilutive securities:









Employee equity awards (in thousands) 335

178

373

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share

and AFFO per share (in thousands) 98,727

98,378

97,887















Basic FFO per share $ 7.70

$ 6.36

$ 6.63

Diluted FFO per share $ 7.68

$ 6.35

$ 6.61















Basic AFFO per share $ 10.82

$ 8.93

$ 9.71

Diluted AFFO per share $ 10.79

$ 8.91

$ 9.67

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.