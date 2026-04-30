

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA (PUMG.DE, PUM.DE) reported first quarter profit from continuing operations of 26.5 million euros compared to 1.1 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.18 euros compared to breakeven. EBIT rose 19.6% to 51.9 million euros, including one-time effects, driven by a higher gross profit margin and reduced OPEX. Adjusted EBIT, excluding one-time effects, increased to 64.4 million euros from 61.3 million euros.



First quarter sales were 1.86 billion euros, down 1.0% currency adjusted, supported by inventory clearance. Reported sales were down 6.3%.



Looking forward, the company confirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook.



At last close, PUMA shares were trading at 24.68 euros, down 1.28%.



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