

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Tsusho Corporation (9TO.F) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY370.516 billion, or JPY350.95 per share. This compares with JPY362.506 billion, or JPY343.40 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to JPY11.562 trillion from JPY10.310 trillion last year.



Toyota Tsusho Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY370.516 Bln. vs. JPY362.506 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY350.95 vs. JPY343.40 last year. -Revenue: JPY11.562 Tn vs. JPY10.310 Tn last year.



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