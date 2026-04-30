

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol, S.A. (REPYY.PK) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR929 million, or EUR0.82 per share. This compares with EUR366 million, or EUR0.30 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to EUR15.502 billion from EUR14.307 billion last year.



Repsol, S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR929 Mln. vs. EUR366 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.82 vs. EUR0.30 last year. -Revenue: EUR15.502 Bln vs. EUR14.307 Bln last year.



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