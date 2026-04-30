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WKN: A0Q2HL | ISIN: KYG982771092 | Ticker-Symbol: 4QI
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:34
0,466 Euro
-1,69 % -0,008
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Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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XTEP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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0,4480,48610:11
PR Newswire
30.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
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PB Master Program Debuts: Xtep's New Global Support Platform for Marathon Runners

BERGEN, Norway, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtep, a leading global performance running brand, officially unveiled PB Master - a new flagship initiative under the X-RUN Program - with a high-energy debut at the 2026 Bergen City Marathon. The launch immediately struck a chord with local runners, drawing strong turnout and active participation.

On race day, Tage Morken Augustson, wearing Xtep racing gear, took the championship with a time of 2:34:06. Runners wearing Xtep's flagship running shoes praised the shoes' outstanding propulsion and stability over the full marathon distance.

About PB Master Program

PB Master is a dedicated runner support program created by X-RUN for marathoners worldwide. Centered on runner passion and competitive performance needs, the program provides free racing shoes and technical apparel. It also offers cash rewards for runners who achieve new personal bests (PBs), inspiring everyday committed runners to experience Xtep's professional performance products.

As part of the X-RUN Program ecosystem, PB Master joins the Global Elite Program, 10KM Time Trial, and X-Run Camp to offer runners more platforms to challenge limits and build strength on the road.

After its successful launch in Bergen, PB Master will expand to more than 16 marathons across Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia & CIS, Europe, and the Middle East. Runners may follow Xtep's official Instagram @xtepofficial for race schedules, registration, and latest updates.

How to Join PB Master

  • Scan the QR code on race posters (released two months before each event)
  • Submit registration proof for Xtep-selected races
  • Upload your personal best result from the past 12 months (same category)

Program Benefits

  • 50 selected runners per race receive a free Xtep gear pack: 1 technical T-shirt + 1 pair of performance running shoes (must be worn during the race)
  • First 20 runners who set a new PB earn a $60 cash reward
  • Participants must share two videos: gear unboxing and in-race recap, with links submitted for verification

Notes: Sizes are subject to availability. Team registration QR codes will be released two months prior to each race.

For inquiries, contact: jingyi.wu@xtep.com.cn

Xtep Performance Running Footwear

Backing PB Master is Xtep's high-performance Champion Edition running shoe series, engineered for all paces and levels:

  • 160X Series: Elite racing shoes. 160X 7.0 supports 3:30-4:00 marathoners with carbon-plate propulsion at ~4:30/km pace; 160X 7.0 PRO is built for sub-3:30 and sub-3:00 runners.
  • 260X Series: Advanced training & racing for sub-4:00 marathoners, covering 3:00/km to 7:00/km paces.
  • 360X Series: Entry-level daily training shoe with a softer, milder carbon plate for everyday comfort and support.

Upcoming Global Stops

Following Bergen, PB Master will continue its tour in key markets:

  • Jakarta Marathon, Indonesia - June 13-14, 2026
  • Alamein Cairo Runners, Egypt - July 24, 2026

Runners worldwide are invited to join Xtep PB Master, chase new personal bests, and run farther, faster, and stronger.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969831/lQDPJw76RxskKsHNBufNDbiwqD85KpihipYJyJvdGcB8AA_3512_1767.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969832/lQDPJw5d2CxloYHNCCTNE4iwFE7UxBZewDUJyKFXpSM5AA_5000_2084.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pb-master-program-debuts-xteps-new-global-support-platform-for-marathon-runners-302758491.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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