

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods major Unilever Plc. (UL, ULVR.L) reported Thursday lower turnover in its first quarter mainly on negative currency impacts, while underlying sales increased from last year with growth in all segments and regions.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect underlying sales growth to be at the bottom end of multi-year guidance range of 4 percent to 6 percent, with at least 2 percent underlying volume growth for the full year.



The company stll anticipates a modest improvement in underlying operating margin for the full year versus 20.0 percent in 2025.



Separately, Unilever announced that it is commencing a new share buyback of up to 1.5 billion euros, which was announced in fiscal 2025 results on February 12, on Thursday. The buyback is expected to complete on or before July 6.



The quarterly interim dividend for the first quarter is 0.4664 euro, up 3 percent from last year.



In its trading update, the company reported first-quarter turnover of 12.6 billion euros, down 3.3 percent from last year mainly due to a negative currency impact of 7.7 percent.



Underlying sales growth in the first quarter was 3.8 percent, with volume growth of 2.9 percent and price growth of 0.9 percent.



The company noted that the strong volume growth was led by Power Brands, which grew underlying sales by 5.0 percent, with 4.0 percent volume growth.



All Business Groups delivered volume growth, with strong volumes in Home Care driven by an acceleration in key emerging markets.



Beauty & Wellbeing turnover was 3.1 billion euros, with 3.6 percent underlying sales growth driven by continued strength in Dove and Vaseline.



Personal Care turnover of 3.3 billion euros increased 3.7 percent on an underlying basis, with growth of 1.1 percent from volume and 2.5 percent from price, driven by mid-single digit growth in deodorants and skin cleansing.



Home Care turnover of 3 billion euros increased 6.1 percent on underlying basis, with 6.2 percent from volume, despite drop of 0.1 percent from price.



Foods turnover was 3.2 billion euros with 2.2 percent underlying sales growth, benefoted by 2.4 percent growth in volume, despite weak orice, driven by continued strength in Hellmann's and sequential improvement in Unilever Food Solutions.



By region, growth continues to be led by emerging markets while developed markets remain resilient.



Developed Markets' underlying sales growth was 1.0 percent, reflecting growth in North America, led by Personal Care and Beauty, offset by a subdued European market.



Emerging Markets' underlying sales increased 5.7 percent, with strong volume contribution of 4.2 percent, and 1.5 percent from price. Growth was broad based across emerging markets, and included 7 percent growth in India.



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