

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - West Japan Railway Company (WEJ.F) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY127.499 billion, or JPY277.73 per share. This compares with JPY113.958 billion, or JPY240.08 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to JPY1.845 trillion from JPY1.707 trillion last year.



West Japan Railway Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY127.499 Bln. vs. JPY113.958 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY277.73 vs. JPY240.08 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.845 Tn vs. JPY1.707 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News