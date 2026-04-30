

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Lasertec Corporation (LSRCF) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY56.823 billion, or JPY631.96 per share. This compares with JPY52.694 billion, or JPY583.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to JPY169.539 billion from JPY168.835 billion last year.



Lasertec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY56.823 Bln. vs. JPY52.694 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY631.96 vs. JPY583.77 last year. -Revenue: JPY169.539 Bln vs. JPY168.835 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 801.89 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 220.000 B



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