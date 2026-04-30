

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Corporation (4768.T) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY16.688 billion, or JPY44.01 per share. This compares with JPY14.491 billion, or JPY38.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to JPY344.753 billion from JPY315.541 billion last year.



Otsuka Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY16.688 Bln. vs. JPY14.491 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY44.01 vs. JPY38.22 last year. -Revenue: JPY344.753 Bln vs. JPY315.541 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 161.21 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.311 T



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