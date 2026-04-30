Enity Holding AB: Enity Holding's Q1 results 2026

Results strengthened by the Uno acquisition

Key take aways in the quarter

Solid lending growth of 9.5%, despite subdued housing activity.

Results benefited from positive fair value revaluation from the Uno Finans acquisition

Net interest income decreased mainly due to fewer calendar days compared to the fourth quarter, higher deposit volumes and a negative reclassification of SEK 4.5m related to equity hedges.

Net interest margin decreased impacted by timing effects in Q1 and a time lag from the strengthening NOK.

Credit losses in line with the first quarter 2025, remained elevated and seasonally high.

Finland continued to deliver with strengthened results.

Acquisition of Uno Finans puts short-term pressure on capital ratios.

Operating expenses excluding loan brokers decreased.

Adjusted RoTE for the twelve months period was 19.2%.

After the closing of the first quarter, Enity received the result of its Supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), which reduced the consolidated situation's Pillar 2 requirement to 0.96% (1.2). The Pillar 2 requirement for the leverage ratio remained unchanged

Q1 Q4 Q1 SEKm 2026 2025 ? 2025 ? Net interest income 288.3 306.5 -6.0% 300.2 -4.0% Net commission income 34.8 14.1 146.8% - 100.0% Net gains/losses on financial transactions -4.5 -10.0 -55.2% -2.1 114.5% Share of associate and joint ventures results 123.8 11.0 1021.9% 0.9 13327.1% Other operating revenue 3.2 2.6 26.4% 2.7 21.8% Total operating income 445.7 324.2 37.5% 301.3 47.9% Total operating expenses -210.9 -202.9 4.0% -189.3 11.4% Profit before credit losses 234.8 121.3 93.5% 112.8 108.1% Net credit losses -27.1 -18.4 47.2% -31.7 -14.5% Income tax -20.6 -23.3 -11.7% -32.1 -35.9% Profit/loss for the period 187.1 79.6 134.9% 49.0 281.6% Lending to the public 32,090.3 30,611.2 4.8% 29,310.0 9.5% Deposits from the public 28,394.7 24,517.2 15.8% 22,377.3 26.9% Adjusted operating income¹ 329.63 324.21 1.7% 301.67 9.3% Adjusted operating expenses¹ -189.7 -184.7 2.7% -142.2 33.4% Adjusted operating profit¹ 112.8 121.2 -6.9% 127.8 -11.7% Adjusted operating profit less tax¹ 89.6 96.2 -6.9% 101.5 -11.7% Total capital ratio 16.8% 17.2% -2.7% 19.2% -12.8% CET1 ratio, % 13.0% 13.9% -6.3% 17.3% -24.7% Net interest margin (%)¹ 3.7% 4.0% -8.3% 4.1% -10.9% Credit losses, %¹ 0.24% 0.26% -9.2% 0.22% 7.8% Adjusted C/I ratio (%) 57.6% 57.0% 1.1% 47.1% 22.1% Adjusted RoTE (%) 16.9% 15.9% 6.2% 16.8% 0.7% Earnings per share, kr 3.63 1.48 145.7% 0.98 269.9% Number of employees 356 285 24.9% 236 50.8%

All about the report

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in the following event:

Enity, Audiocast with teleconference today at 09:00 CET

Björn Lander, Enity's CEO, and Pontus Sardal, CFO, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation and Q&A will be conducted in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. You can ask written questions via the webcast.

https://enity.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

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This disclosure contains information that Enity Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2026-04-30 07:00 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lander, CEO

+46 (0)73 673 1899

bjorn.lander@enity.com

Pontus Sardal, CFO

+46 (0)70 149 9315

pontus.sardal@enity.com

Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0)70 761 80 53

sofia.svavar@enity.com

Or visit: www.enity.com

About Enity

Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information about Enity can be found on the corporate website https://enity.com