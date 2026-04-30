Enity Holding AB: Enity Holding's Q1 results 2026

Results strengthened by the Uno acquisition
Key take aways in the quarter
- Solid lending growth of 9.5%, despite subdued housing activity.
- Results benefited from positive fair value revaluation from the Uno Finans acquisition
- Net interest income decreased mainly due to fewer calendar days compared to the fourth quarter, higher deposit volumes and a negative reclassification of SEK 4.5m related to equity hedges.
- Net interest margin decreased impacted by timing effects in Q1 and a time lag from the strengthening NOK.
- Credit losses in line with the first quarter 2025, remained elevated and seasonally high.
- Finland continued to deliver with strengthened results.
- Acquisition of Uno Finans puts short-term pressure on capital ratios.
- Operating expenses excluding loan brokers decreased.
- Adjusted RoTE for the twelve months period was 19.2%.
- After the closing of the first quarter, Enity received the result of its Supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), which reduced the consolidated situation's Pillar 2 requirement to 0.96% (1.2). The Pillar 2 requirement for the leverage ratio remained unchanged
|Q1
|Q4
|Q1
|SEKm
|2026
|2025
|?
|2025
|?
|Net interest income
|288.3
|306.5
|-6.0%
|300.2
|-4.0%
|Net commission income
|34.8
|14.1
|146.8%
|-
|100.0%
|Net gains/losses on financial transactions
|-4.5
|-10.0
|-55.2%
|-2.1
|114.5%
|Share of associate and joint ventures results
|123.8
|11.0
|1021.9%
|0.9
|13327.1%
|Other operating revenue
|3.2
|2.6
|26.4%
|2.7
|21.8%
|Total operating income
|445.7
|324.2
|37.5%
|301.3
|47.9%
|Total operating expenses
|-210.9
|-202.9
|4.0%
|-189.3
|11.4%
|Profit before credit losses
|234.8
|121.3
|93.5%
|112.8
|108.1%
|Net credit losses
|-27.1
|-18.4
|47.2%
|-31.7
|-14.5%
|Income tax
|-20.6
|-23.3
|-11.7%
|-32.1
|-35.9%
|Profit/loss for the period
|187.1
|79.6
|134.9%
|49.0
|281.6%
|Lending to the public
|32,090.3
|30,611.2
|4.8%
|29,310.0
|9.5%
|Deposits from the public
|28,394.7
|24,517.2
|15.8%
|22,377.3
|26.9%
|Adjusted operating income¹
|329.63
|324.21
|1.7%
|301.67
|9.3%
|Adjusted operating expenses¹
|-189.7
|-184.7
|2.7%
|-142.2
|33.4%
|Adjusted operating profit¹
|112.8
|121.2
|-6.9%
|127.8
|-11.7%
|Adjusted operating profit less tax¹
|89.6
|96.2
|-6.9%
|101.5
|-11.7%
|Total capital ratio
|16.8%
|17.2%
|-2.7%
|19.2%
|-12.8%
|CET1 ratio, %
|13.0%
|13.9%
|-6.3%
|17.3%
|-24.7%
|Net interest margin (%)¹
|3.7%
|4.0%
|-8.3%
|4.1%
|-10.9%
|Credit losses, %¹
|0.24%
|0.26%
|-9.2%
|0.22%
|7.8%
|Adjusted C/I ratio (%)
|57.6%
|57.0%
|1.1%
|47.1%
|22.1%
|Adjusted RoTE (%)
|16.9%
|15.9%
|6.2%
|16.8%
|0.7%
|Earnings per share, kr
|3.63
|1.48
|145.7%
|0.98
|269.9%
|Number of employees
|356
|285
|24.9%
|236
|50.8%
All about the report
Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in the following event:
Enity, Audiocast with teleconference today at 09:00 CET
Björn Lander, Enity's CEO, and Pontus Sardal, CFO, will present the results, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation and Q&A will be conducted in English.
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https://enity.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
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This disclosure contains information that Enity Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2026-04-30 07:00 CEST.
For further information, please contact:
Björn Lander, CEO
+46 (0)73 673 1899
bjorn.lander@enity.com
Pontus Sardal, CFO
+46 (0)70 149 9315
pontus.sardal@enity.com
Sofia Svavar, Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)70 761 80 53
sofia.svavar@enity.com
Or visit: www.enity.com
About Enity
Enity is a challenger in the Nordic mortgage market, with a vision to make mortgages accessible to more people - regardless of employment type, financial background or age. Through a portfolio of mortgage banks, Enity offers a modern alternative to traditional banks. Since the group was founded as Bluestep Bostadslån in Stockholm in 2005, its operations have expanded to Norway and Finland, with 60plusbanken added in Sweden and Norwegian Bank2 joining the group in April 2024. Enity Bank Group is under the supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen). Additional information about Enity can be found on the corporate website https://enity.com