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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 19:08
27,780 Euro
-0,25 % -0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
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27,78027,88019:10
27,78027,88019:08
PR Newswire
15.05.2026 18:12 Uhr
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EQT exits remaining stake in Enity Holding AB (publ)

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 768 million to the Main Shareholder, of which EQT VII received c. SEK 605 million

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly HoldCo Pte. Ltd (the "Main Shareholder"), an affiliate of the EQT VII fund ("EQT VII") is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 11,818,670 shares (the "Shares") in Enity Holding AB (publ) (STO: ENITY) for aggregate gross proceeds of c. SEK 768 million via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placing"). As a part of the Placing, EQT VII received proceeds of c. SEK 605 million.

The settlement of the Shares was completed on 15 May 2026. ABG Sundal Collier AB, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB acted as Joint Bookrunners in the Placing.

Contact
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

Important notice

This press release does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Enity Holding AB (publ) or any of its affiliates and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 or (ii) an offer for sale of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities in the United States or elsewhere. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of any of the securities mentioned in this press release in the United States.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-exits-remaining-stake-in-enity-holding-ab--publ-,c4349020

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4349020/4094289.pdf

Press release_EQT exits remaining stake in Enity Holding AB_260515

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-office-logo,c3537650

EQT Office Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-exits-remaining-stake-in-enity-holding-ab-publ-302773722.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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