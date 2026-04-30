Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 30-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 28-Apr-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 29-Apr-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.243489 11.349241 11.592730 20165988 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.002784 11.629849 11.632633 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 423558 0.243489 Sub Total 8.A 423558 0.243489%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 18740 0.010773 Sub Total 8.B1 18740 0.010773%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4461470 2.564745 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 256012 0.147172 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 106482 0.061213 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 3433048 1.973541 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 936263 0.538225 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 24044 0.013822 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827806 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.368397 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931080 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113332 Swaps 09/06/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881216 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440608 Swaps 30/11/2026 n/a Cash 4199 0.002414 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 4014 0.002308 Swaps 15/07/2026 n/a Cash 12396 0.007126 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 24722 0.014212 Swaps 01/10/2027 n/a Cash 1227 0.000705 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 3607 0.002074 Swaps 29/01/2027 n/a Cash 2832 0.001628 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395507 Swaps 30/06/2026 n/a Cash 2813 0.001617 Swaps 19/04/2027 n/a Cash 86490 0.049720 Sub Total 8.B2 19723690 11.338468%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.505350 6.505350% Corporation National Association Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.957290 4.200779% Corporation Bank of BofA Securities America Europe SA Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

29-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 425749 EQS News ID: 2318404 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)