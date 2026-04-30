London solidifies its status as the #1 global destination for U.S. enterprises, while emerging markets like India fuel new long-haul growth.

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today released new data: overall Europe-U.S. transatlantic flight bookings soared by 17.4% year-over-year. This increase is driven by a nearly 15% year-over-year increase in U.S.-UK business travel and confirms that high-stakes, in-person collaboration is a non-negotiable growth driver for global enterprises.

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"Double-digit growth of this magnitude proves that in-person connection is at the core of international business," said Dane Molter, SVP of Travel Marketplace at Navan. "Navan's AI is eliminating complexity in international booking and expense, helping companies scale their global footprints with unmatched efficiency."

The year-over-year analysis of Navan's data highlights a strategic shift toward European and Asian markets as businesses pursue operational excellence and market leadership. Key takeaways include:

London Dominates Global Travel: The UK capital remains the top global hub for U.S. business travelers, with Toronto and Amsterdam following.

The UK capital remains the top global hub for U.S. business travelers, with Toronto and Amsterdam following. UK Travelers Frequenting the U.S.: The United States maintains its position as the #1 international destination for UK business travelers, ahead of Germany and Ireland.

The United States maintains its position as the #1 international destination for UK business travelers, ahead of Germany and Ireland. India's Emergence: India has broken into the top-10 destinations for both U.S. and UK travelers, signaling a rise in corporate travel to emerging tech and manufacturing centers.

Navan's AI-driven platform eliminates the manual friction of legacy systems, providing the visibility and efficiency enterprises need to scale their global footprint and keep mission-critical business connections uninterrupted.

This analysis is based on flight bookings made via the Navan platform between January 1 and December 31 for the years 2024 and 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 2, 2026, as they may be updated by Navan's subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

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Navan Press

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