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WKN: A2PM3H | ISIN: US5024311095 | Ticker-Symbol: HRS
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 17:41
273,60 Euro
-0,65 % -1,80
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
275,30278,3011:54
276,70278,5011:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC273,60-0,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.